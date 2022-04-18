Addison Rae the “tiktoker” who earns the most, triumphs as a singer and actress

Does Addison Rae ring a bell? If not, now you have the opportunity to meet her: this young woman is 21 years old, has 87 million followers on Tiktok, 40.4 million on Instagram, and she is the “tiktoker” who earns the most money according to Forbes.

Addison Rae Easterling was born in Lafayette, Louisiana, on October 6, 2000. The daughter of Monty López and Sheri Easterling, she has Spanish ancestry on her father’s side and two younger brothers, Enzo and Lucas López. Her parents divorced and were on and off during Addison’s childhood but remarried in 2017. They both have their own Tik Tok accounts where Monty (@montyjlopez) has 5.5 million followers and Sheri (@sherinicolee) 14 million.

They also have a family channel, “The Rae Family”, where the five are complete, in which they have almost 300,000 subscribers.

As early as age six, Addison was dancing competitively, which led her to travel across the country. However, for her studies she initially chose another path, that of sports broadcasting which she began studying at Louisiana State University.

He rose to fame precisely because of a video dancing on Tiktok to the song “Obsessed” by Mariah Carey. The young woman had joined the platform in 2019 and that choreography went viral to the point that Mariah herself gave the “like”.

“I remember that’s when I felt like something had changed for me. I knew I wanted to take it more seriously and branch out to other platforms. I uploaded a video to YouTube and became very active on Instagram,” she told Business Insider.

MILLION DOLLAR VERSATILITY

Addison realized just how well known she was becoming when she was recognized by many of her TikTok followers in college: “They called me by my name on the way to class, which was pretty amazing.” Thus, she dropped out of school and decided to focus on her career as an internet star.

To do this, he moved to Los Angeles to be part of “Hype House”, which he helped to form, where he lived with other “tiktokers” and content creators to continue growing as an “influencer”. Her family did not hesitate to support her and they moved.

In 2020, he signed with the William Morris Endeavor (WME) agency, which carries stars such as Christian Bale and Charlize Theron. And she has continued to make history: actress, singer, dancer, model, businesswoman, icon… Addison has explored all the nooks and crannies of fame as a versatile and versatile “celebrity”.

In her first year of fame, Addison raked in $5 million from Tik Tok alone, putting her at the top of the Forbes podium of Top 7 Earning Stars on Tik Tok. “My dreams are coming true. I am completely grateful for all the opportunities that are being presented to me, and none would have been possible if it weren’t for each and every one of you,” she wrote on her Instagram as she took the plunge. to interpretation.

And it is that he starred in the movie “He’s all that” (2021) on Netflix, a “remake” of a popular American comedy but changing the gender roles in this new version. Now, she has signed a deal with Paramount Players to star in the movie “Fashionista,” Deadline reports.

CREATING YOUR DESTINATION

Addison also launched “Item Beauty,” her own sustainable, vegan beauty brand. And she has worked for brands like L’Oréal, Reebok, American Eagle, Daniel Wellington and Hollister.

She also co-hosted a podcast with her mother, Sheri Nicole, called “Mama Knows Best.” In addition, her single, called “Obsessed” in honor of Carey’s song, has more than 25 million views on YouTube in less than a year.

He released it independently. Because for Addison Rae, keeping her freedom is key. “It’s important to lead your own path and make your life what you really want it to be,” she told Glamor magazine. “You create your own destiny,” she asserted.

Addison lives up to her fame: a close friend of the Kardashian family, especially Kourtney, she has participated in events of the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty.

During 2020 he had a relationship with the “tiktoker” Bryce Hall. And her fame has grown so much that Mariah Carey herself sang “All I Want for Christmas is You” for her via video call to congratulate her on Christmas.

Now, Addison stars in her own series on Snapchat, “Addison Rae Goes Home”, where she returns to Louisiana to reconnect with her roots after all her success in Hollywood: “I have changed, it’s true, and it was necessary to grow up. I want to show the people that I’m not limited to doing one thing,” Addison Rae told Variety magazine. And of course, she is in it.