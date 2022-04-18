Adam Sandler arouses love and hate in networks, why? | THE UNIVERSAL

That if Adam Sandler is a good actor or not was the discussion that opened on Twitter in the last hours, after learning that the American began to record a new movie: Mystery on board 2, which will star alongside Jennifer Aniston.

If there is a figure of the cinema that has been at the side of the different generations, it has been him. Most adults, at least, have seen some of the productions in which he appears.

Esquire magazine describes him this way: “Admittedly, he may not be the iconic comedic figure we all need, but the truth is that Adam Sandler is the artist we deserve. At least, the one that the United States deserves. Like that country, on the whole he is rude, troublesome, sometimes surprisingly unaware, but occasionally brilliant.”

To understand Adam Sandle’s career a little more, you have to know that the actor left Saturday Night Live school, from which many of the great comedians who later became part of film productions graduated. Making an analogy, it is as if in Colombia he had gone through the program Happy Saturdays.

“Sandler is an actor, what happens is that in his country he is recognized for being a very outstanding comedian, he stands out for his puns, he writes music, sings and even has physical comedy, which are the ones that are best known to him” explains Diana Agudelo, film critic.