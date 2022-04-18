Adam Sandler arouses love and hate in networks, why? | THE UNIVERSAL
That if Adam Sandler is a good actor or not was the discussion that opened on Twitter in the last hours, after learning that the American began to record a new movie: Mystery on board 2, which will star alongside Jennifer Aniston.
If there is a figure of the cinema that has been at the side of the different generations, it has been him. Most adults, at least, have seen some of the productions in which he appears.
Esquire magazine describes him this way: “Admittedly, he may not be the iconic comedic figure we all need, but the truth is that Adam Sandler is the artist we deserve. At least, the one that the United States deserves. Like that country, on the whole he is rude, troublesome, sometimes surprisingly unaware, but occasionally brilliant.”
To understand Adam Sandle’s career a little more, you have to know that the actor left Saturday Night Live school, from which many of the great comedians who later became part of film productions graduated. Making an analogy, it is as if in Colombia he had gone through the program Happy Saturdays.
“Sandler is an actor, what happens is that in his country he is recognized for being a very outstanding comedian, he stands out for his puns, he writes music, sings and even has physical comedy, which are the ones that are best known to him” explains Diana Agudelo, film critic.
He adds that as a result of this background “he has put his feet a little” in the drama pool, where he has shown that he is indeed a dramatic actor. And he highlights three films: Intoxicated with Love, New and Selected Stories (it’s on Netflix) and A Lying Wife.
“These movies show that Sandler can put his comic register aside and become a dramatic actor,” says Agudelo.
For his part, Andrés Murillo, film critic and leader of the CinePlacebo.com channel, says that Adam is an actor who fell into a typecasting of this type of exaggerated characters of comedies “fairly light, throwing a bit silly, but that have your audience.”
In himself he is an actor of loves and hates. Although he tries to play other types of roles, like the one he played in Embriagado de amor, it is very difficult for him to erase that image of a comedian, according to Murillo.
“More than good or bad, what happens is that we just haven’t seen a deep role for him, because he’s always in that caricature of an exaggerated or innocent character who faces a love breakup. It is difficult to catalog a performance that is always being repeated in different contexts and stories”.
Just like Sandler, others like Jim Carrey and Robin Williams, for example, also went from being comedians to becoming well-known dramatic actors.