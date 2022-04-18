Abuses and violent text messages: the most scandalous revelations of the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Actress Amber Heard sits with her legal team during Johnny Depp’s libel case against her in Fairfax County Court, Virginia, U.S., April 14, 2022 (Reuters)

Close friend of Amber Heard, the British music journalist Eve Barlow, was dramatically expelled from the trial of Johnny Depp. The former couple accuse each other of defamation in a trial in Fairfax, in the state of Virginia, United States, for a column published in the Washington Post in 2018, in which Heard described herself as a “victim of domestic violence” harassed by society after denouncing Depp.

People who attended the trial last Thursday revealed to Page Six that Barlow, a former deputy editor at NME and a contributor to New York Magazine, got into trouble with the judge by sending texting and tweeting from the front row of the courtroom, which is usually reserved for legal advice.

Barlow has allegedly been acting as part of the actress’ legal team and even attempted to intervene in the trial involving Depp’s friend Witness, Gina Deutersthe informants pointed out to the media.

According to the sources, Barlow tried to defend Heard by asking her legal team to show Judge Penney S. Azcarate that Deuters was allegedly engaged as a witness.. Barlow mentioned a social media post from Deuters, claiming it was a recent post from the current trial.

However, it turns out that the post in question was shared in 2021 during Depp’s trial against The Sun newspaper in London.

However, Deuters admitted on Thursday that she had watched videos of the trial online before giving testimony, for which she was dismissed from the courtroom and her testimony was expunged from the record.

Given what happened, Depp’s lawyers responded by promoting a motion for Barlow was permanently barred from the courtroom, which the judge approved.

“Amber made her closest journalist friend sit front and center, with her legal team, at trial, live-tweeting, texting and posting information. Eve Barlow seems to think that she is part of Amber’s legal team. Depp’s lawyers finally had enough and banned him from the courtroom.”the source told Page Six.

Judge Azcarate also objected to Barlow’s text messages and tweets. “She was live-tweeting from my courtroom…and I know the officers pulled her off because she was texting. That goes against the court order. Ms. Barlow will not be returning to the courtroom during this trial.”, he said according to court transcripts.

Actor Johnny Depp in the courtroom during his libel case against his ex-wife Amber Heard (Reuters)

“mutual abuse”

A former personal assistant to Amber Heard said she never saw the actress suffer any kind of physical abuse at the hands of her then-husband Johnny DeppInstead he said that Heard spat in his face when he asked for a higher salary.

Heard used to fight in blind rage, send incoherent text messages at 4 a.m., and was often drunk or high on illegal drugs.testified Kate James in a video statement that was played during the trial of Depp’s defamation lawsuit against Heard.

Depp, for his part, was very calm, almost shy “like a total southern gentleman,” James said.

Actress Amber Heard listens to her former personal assistant Kate James testify via video during Johnny Depp’s libel case against her (Reuters)

Depp denies abusing Heard, but the lawyers say the evidence will show that he did. The fact that the actor denies Depp’s accusations, they say, has no credibility because he used to drink and use drugs to the point where he could not remember what he did.

James’ video testimony presented another point of view: Depp was the peaceful one, he said, while Heard was frequently intoxicated and used to inflict verbal abuse, including abuse on her own mother and sister.

“His poor sister was treated like a dog you kick, basically.”James said.

James, who worked for Heard from 2012 to 2015, said he was paid “very poorly.” She noted that she was hired at a starting wage of $25 an hour and that her duties ranged from picking up Heard’s clothes at the dry cleaners to speaking with the Hollywood actress’s agents.

James also said that he had to buy two copies of any magazine that featured Herd and store them in the garage to prevent Depp from seeing them. Heard unleashed his “blind rage” when James didn’t put the magazines in the garage, the witness said.

Of the time Heard and Depp spent together, James said Heard was “a very dramatic person” who had a lot of insecurities in the relationship. Heard used to call James to cry and complain about Depp, she said.

“I remember one time she called me when I was alone in New York, and I was crying and walking the streets,” James said. She added that she told Heard to enter a building: “I was afraid the paparazzi would take a picture of her.”

Part of the statements also focused on a text message that Depp had sent to James after he and Heard separated. Depp’s text read: “Come get some purple and we’ll fix her fat ass nice and nice.”

An attorney asked if by “purple” they meant wine and if the “her” referred to Heard. When asked if James understood her text to refer to the actress, James first said that it wasn’t her place to speculate.

“So he writes,” James said of Depp. “It’s very weird and you don’t question it… he writes in a very abstract way.”

Other messages that the actor sent to a friend about Heard were also known. During the trial, the alleged text message between Johnny and his friend and neighbor Isaac Baruch, who testified in court, was read.

I hope Amber’s rotting corpse is decomposing in the fucking trunk of a honda civic”, Depp would have written to Baruch in 2016.

In addition, the alleged messages that Heard sent to her mother were spread. “It’s terrible, mom. I don’t know what to do”. Another message read: “He’s crazy, mom. Violent and crazy. I’m devastated that this is who I love”.

“I feel like I’m on a fast-moving train that’s about to explode, but I don’t want to jump off and leave my love behind. So I stay on the train even though I know it’s about to explode”, Said another of the messages that were read aloud during the trial.

Actor Johnny Depp sued ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation (Reuters)

The attorneys also submitted a video statement of Laurel Anderson, the couples therapist who worked with Heard and Depp in 2015, when she was 29 and he was 52.

Anderson said they both suffered from childhood abuse. And as a couple they were involved in “mutual abuse”he testified.

Heard’s father beat her, Anderson said, adding: “She was proud to start a fight if she felt disrespected.”

Heard would also rather be in a fight with Depp than see him go and “I could hit it to keep it thereYeah,” Anderson said.

The therapist remembered when Heard told her that Depp was using a lot of drugs.

“And she slapped him because he was talking nonsense and talking about being with another woman,” Anderson said. She noted that Depp’s mother was in the hospital at the time.

Anderson said Depp told him that Heard “punched as hard as she could.” She also noted that in at least one session in which she saw Heard alone, the actress told her that Depp hit her. He said Heard showed him her bruises, in photographs and in person.

Anderson said that Heard also told her that Depp at one point allegedly told her: “Nobody likes you. You’re having fame for me. I no longer feel in love with you. You are a prostitute.”

Anderson noted that Heard’s harsh manner of speaking and her habit of interrupting Depp weighed him down.

Heard “wanted to want a divorce,” but at the same time she didn’t want to and was trying to figure out what to do, Anderson said. “She loved him. She loved. She wasn’t stupid, she knew what they were doing wasn’t healthy.”

Depp and Heard are expected to testify during the trial in Fairfax County Circuit Court that is expected to last six weeks. The actors could also testify Paul Bettany Y james frankor, as well as the employer Elon Musk.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million for defamation and she countersued him for $100 million. The litigation is expected to last several weeks.

