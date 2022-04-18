A video shows the intense training that Tom Cruise commanded for the making of Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick it’s a movie Tom Cruise which implies that in addition to a lot of shots that make the actor look good, this production directed by Joseph Kosinski had a dose of risk in its realization.

So while for Mission Impossible 7 Cruise decided to do a risky stunt on a motorcycle for the sequel to top gun the actor commanded the training of the cast to pilot the jets that will appear in the film.

It had previously been revealed that Cruise himself developed a program so that the actors who will play pilots in Top Gun: Maverick could handle their respective ships and shoot their scenes in the air for the movie.

“We were all mini Toms making this movie,” says Miles Teller, who plays Goose’s son Rooster, told in an earlier interview with Total Film. “He put us through, I’ll call it a ‘Tom Cruise boot camp.’ We were getting in great shape. And also for the stunts and things that Tom does in the movies, it’s usually a very specific type of training. You don’t just go to the gym and lift some weights. We did flight training for three months before we started filming. They put us to the test.”

More about Top Gun: Maverick

But since only in words that seemed a bit implausible, with a view to the premiere of Top Gun 2Paramount released a promotional video that precisely shows that intense training.

In that record you will not only be able to see Cruise enjoying everything that this training involved and highlighting the practical aspect that was tried to capture in Top Gun: Maverickbut they will also be able to appreciate some of the preparations, including underwater exercises, that the actors underwent.

After a lot of delays, Top Gun: Maverick will premiere in May.