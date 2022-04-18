A double and hard blow for Atlético de Madrid

Atlético de Madrid achieved an agonizing victory against Espanyol. In this way, the current First Division champion maintains his candidacy to compete next year in the long-awaited Champions League. Of course, his coach Diego Pablo Simeone will have to face the casualties of Joao Félix (22 years old) and Thomas Lemar (26 years old).

Follow after this ad

“Joao Félix and Thomas Lemar suffer injuries to the hamstring muscles of the left thigh. Both players, who were substituted at half-time in the duel that measured our team against RCD Espanyol, underwent medical tests at the University Clinic of Navarra and they are pending evolution. Our players will begin to carry out physiotherapy sessions and work in the gym”indicates the official statement of the rojiblancos.