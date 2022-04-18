5 reasons to see “The Batman”, which is already on HBO Max

“The Batman”, by Matt Reeves, comes to streaming on the HBO Max platform. (Warner Bros.)

If you have already seen the Batman of Tim Burton (with Michael Keaton like the Bat Man), those of Joel Schumacher (with Val Kilmer and with George Clooney) and the three of Christopher Nolan (with Christian bale) you can’t miss this one batman. With some of the classic spirit of that 1960s movie Leslie Martinson (with Adam West) and at the same time a notable independence from the paths already explored throughout the saga, the film of Matt Reeves starring Robert Pattinson offers a new perspective on Batman, further away from the millionaire vigilante that Bruce Wayne is and closer to the detective he was in the original comic.

If you did not count yourself among the public that gave batman an extraordinary blockbuster in the world (USD 735 million), or if you were among those audiences but want to see it again, the film is available for streaming on hbo max from April 18 . We remind you of five reasons why it is worth it:

1) Robert Pattinson’s Bat Man

Robert Pattinson offers a Batman further removed from Bruce Wayne and closer to the detective he was in the original comic. (WARNER BROS/HBOMax)



Really? The boy from the saga Twilight? Yes really. Pattinson achieved a young Batman – he has only been in the protection of Gotham City for two years – and intelligent, although at the same time inexperienced and arrogant. “I don’t care what happens to me,” says Bruce Wayne, motivated more by revenge than survival, the future, or even sanity.

The difficulties of the character – his contradictions, his anxiety, his dark areas – are seen every time Bruce Wayne appears: he is not the millionaire philanthropist and playboy who assumes the weight of his last name. Pattinson’s Batman does not seem to be felt in his skin except when he is in his armored suit and behind his mask, and his daytime life is full of sacrifices and omissions in favor of his nightlife. All the space that Bruce gives to the bat in this version, Pattinson fills it with dramatic energy.

Pattinson’s Batman in the Matt Reeves-directed film is comfortable only in his armored suit and behind his mask. (Warner Bros.)

It should be remembered that, in addition to Twilightthe British actor has worked on complex works with great directors, such as the queen of the desert from Werner Herzog, Cosmopolis from David Cronenberg, Tenet from Christopher Nolan Y Z the lost city from James Gray. Although there are other great interpretations in batmanPattinson bears the main weight of the plot, and drags viewers along, pending his thirst for revenge and his investigation into his family’s past.

2) The cast

Zoe Kravitz like Catwoman, paul dano like The Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth Colin Farrell like the penguin John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon accompany Pattinson, and are another good reason not to miss this movie. Kravitz’s Catwoman has been through trauma—like her character in kimi, and like Batman himself—and has learned from his vulnerability. From both the physical display of him and the intelligence of him he is a good match for Batman.

Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman is a good match for Batman in the new movie. (Warner Bros.)

Farrell’s Penguin is another critical standout, as it puts a mob-esque spin on it that enhances its humor. Wright’s Gordon does much more than turn on the Bat-Signal and hope everything goes well: he establishes a relationship with Batman like never before, which also allows the character’s detective side to grow.

But without a doubt, it is Dano’s The Riddle that has received the loudest applause. He is not the delusional and super flashy character that he made Jim Carrey: When he turns himself in to the police—part of their plan—he is seen wearing a mental hospital uniform. Rather like a nerd, with great tech and internet savvy and a masterful use of social media, the mastermind who has apparently engineered this plot’s murder spree also collaborates, in his own strange way, with Batman: his crimes are clues. of a much larger conspiracy. And meanwhile, he creates chaos in the streets of Gotham City, because that’s really his thing.

Dano’s Riddle which has received the loudest applause from the public and critics. (Warner Bros./DC Comics)

3) The detective plot

It’s not just Pattinson’s portrayal that honors the comic book character more: the story does, too. Because Batman has always been a detective. It is true that the versions to which the contemporary public is accustomed have concentrated more on the action, but -and without fail- Reeves’ film returns to a Batman who analyzes the facts, associates them and advances in an investigation. Even his technology—his suit, his Batmobile—is the product of his own research and achievement.

If Batman’s detective skills had been softened to make room for hand-to-hand fighting or the loneliness of those who need to rise above the law, this version recovers his great abilities as a detective, and the clues he follows from the first murder go Showing that talent. And as in all good police, when it is believed that the truth has been revealed, new clues give a twist to the story.

Without missing the action, “The Batman” recovers the detective talents of the Bat Man. (Warner Bros./DC Comics)

It is in this facet of Batman where Wright as Gordon and Serkis as Alfred shine: with the first, the Bat Man analyzes the scenes of some crimes; with the second, he works on deciphering the Riddler’s riddles.

And, as expected, all of this is accompanied by seamless action, with fight sequences followed by an exquisite camera that moves to the rhythm of Batman’s desire for revenge and rage. A skilful use of minimal lighting highlights the movements of the bodies and adds drama to them. Even the Batmobile participates in these choreographies in complete harmony, particularly in a Penguin chase scene.

4) The darkness of Gotham City

In Reeves’ film, Gotham City is much more than the place where the events take place: it almost seems like one more character, with its dark past and uncertain future, its failures and its struggles that its villains and heroes are no more of. than the reflection. As in Burton’s visions, the story of the Bat Man and the story of the dark city are intertwined.

John Turturro is Carmine Falcone in “The Batman” by Matt Reeves. (Warner Bros./DC Comics)

Batman descends to their harsh underworld for his mission, and shows them in accordance with the comics: dark and at the same time magical. Without even once in the three hours of the film, the scenes are reduced to the corpse in the alley or the fight in a deserted field.

The sadness of the city, in which a barely accompanied vigilante must contain the deployment of the mafia, is seen in its repeated rain and, of course, in the tonal nuances of its nights.

5) Music and photography

The 29 tracks from the soundtrack of Michael Giacchino beat like the heart of that city and the story it tells batman. Her pulse flutters in the action scenes; the version of the character’s signature theme slows down to fit into the shadows and heralds the ominous to come. Giacchino (Up, Ratatouille, Lost) managed to accompany step by step the wide emotional arc that Reeves imagined. In addition to the original composition you will recognize Franz Schubert’s Ave Maria, Nirvana’s “Something in the Way” and other pieces from the popular repertoire.

The soundtrack by Michael Giacchino and the photography by Greig Fraser are essential aspects of the film. (Warner Bros./DC Comics)

For his part, without the director of photography, Greig Fraser (who won an Oscar for his work on dunes), the gloomy beauty of Gotham City could hardly have been achieved. His study of Caravaggio, Rembrandt and Vermeer seems to show in the difficult balance of his lighting. The darkness of the crime scenes competes evenly with the small light of hope that Batman brings, and thus the photography is a central element of this film noir.

