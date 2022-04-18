5 health facilities you must visit

The field of health is one of the largest because it is related to all aspects of life. Now it is given more attention due to the current emergency caused by Covid-19, but it has always been a fundamental item. In the same way, it maintains a direct link with the culture and that translates into various museums for doctors that have been created, do you know which are the main ones?

Research is an integral part of Medicine. From the works that are headed it is possible to identify advances of all kinds. The results are the basis for the development of new medicines to offer solutions to patients.

About what Every May 18, International Museum Day is commemorated. We share a list with some enclosures that were created for doctors. Most are in other countries but with the help of internet technology it is possible to take virtual tours.

Choowondang Museum of Medicine (South Korea)

While there are museums with a great tradition, there are also others that have only been inaugurated a few years. Regarding this oriental place, it only opened its doors in 2008 and its main objective is to show the history of medicine in South Korea. Inside its rooms, it displays objects hundreds of years old that were once used as first-aid kits and explains how patients were cured in the past.

Bart’s Pathology Museum (UK)

It is located in England and even before the pandemic it was known because it only opened at night. His collection is too unusual because it consists of objects that doctors have removed from people’s bodies and other items of a historical nature. The list includes everything from a toothbrush found in an esophagus to the stuffed body of John Bellingham, who assassinated Prime Minister Spencer Perceval in 1812.

Museum of Medical History in Berlin (Germany)

Located in the city of Charité, it focuses on showing the history of medicine in Germany and some unique clinical cases in the world. With this in mind, within its display cases it stores everything from bladder stones dating back to the year 1,700 to a colon weighing more than 27 kilograms. It also contains tumors of all sizes and a birthing chair. As is natural due to its country of origin, one of the most popular rooms is one dedicated to the different medical experiments carried out by the Nazis during the first half of the 20th century.

Museum of Human Diseases (Australia)

Since its inauguration, it has been proposed to be the venue with the largest catalog of diseases in the world. To date, it presents descriptions of more than two thousand pathologies, both current and old. It stands out for being too explicit, so it can be grotesque for casual visitors but normal for a professional doctor. Inside it shows the bacterium that causes tuberculosis, how tumors are generated in different organs of the human body and even a brain damaged by mad cow disease.

Palace of the UNAM School of Medicine (Mexico)

We close this list with the museum of its most popular type in our country and is in charge of the UNAM. It is located in the Historic Center of Mexico City and offers an overview of Medicine and its evolution through history. It has rooms focused on areas such as anatomy, reconstructive surgery, embryology, ophthalmology and pre-Hispanic medicine. In addition, it also usually houses different exhibitions. Like the other cultural venues, it had to close its doors due to the pandemic and has barely resumed its activities with all the necessary hygiene measures.

And what other museums for doctors do you know and recommend?