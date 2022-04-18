3 unmissable movies to watch on Netflix

There are films that stand out from the average and stand out from other productions, becoming totally unmissable films. Today we want to tell you about three of them that you can find in the catalog of Netflix.

metal lords

2022 – Dir: Peter Sollett

Feature film that follows the story of two little best friends and classmates from high school who, it seems, are the only boys their age to be interested in the heavy metal music genre. When the school puts out a call for a music contest, they both believe it’s their best chance to bring the genre to every corner of the school.. However, the problem lies in finding the rest of the members to compete.

back to space

2022 – Dir: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi & Jimmy Chin

Elon Musk and the SpaceX team have a mission: to take several NASA astronauts to the International Space Station and revolutionize space travel. The film offers rare insight into this manned mission, launched from US soil, following veterans Bob Behnken, Douglas Hurley and their families, from the time before launch to the moments after the exciting landing.

little big life

2017 – Dir: Alexander Payne

Paul (Matt Damon) and Audrey (Kristen Wieg) are a couple who are presented with the project that will end all the evils in the world, a technology capable of miniaturizing a man from 1.80 m to 12 cm. To them the idea seems somewhat tempting and a way out of all their problems, but when they go to make the transformation Audrey will not be entirely convinced. From that moment on, their lives will change completely and Paul will have to face this new reality, with a new society, a new environment and new people to trust. Will everything be as bucolic as they painted it?