When is Batman coming to HBO?

Acclaimed by critics, and endorsed as having been a box office hit, “batman“, starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reevescomes to HBO.

Despite his good work and appearing among the 20 highest paid actors in Hollywood according to Variety magazine,

Pattinson only received 3 million dollars for his leading role, unlike Christian Bale’s 54 million or Ben Afleck’s 20 million, in their respective interpretations of the Gotham City superhero.

The film joins the catalog that already includes other superhero titles such as “Batman: The Dark Knight”, “The Dark Knight Rises”; “Batman Begins” among others.

The truth is that HBO is already among the leading platforms in the streaming market, which until last year already had 64 million subscribers, being only below Netflix’s 208 million, Amazon’s 200 million, and Disney’s 104 million. +, according to a report by the Just Watch platform.

Holder of titles recently nominated for an Oscar, such as “Dune” and “King Richard”, in addition to others that arrive on the service shortly after having passed through theaters, such as “Nobody”, “The house under water” , HBO will seek to add new subscribers to the platform with the addition of “The Batman” this Monday, April 18.

His box office success

“The Batman” is below “Spider-Man: No Way Home” as the best-grossing film after the break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with a lower-than-average budget invested by DC productions.

The film has grossed more than 600 million dollars internationally and only 100 million dollars were invested in it, a low figure compared to superhero movies from the DC comics house, where the most modest in recent years was “The Joker” , with an investment of 50 million dollars.

However, most of these productions exceed 150 million dollars invested.

DC tapes with higher investment

“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016): 263 million dollars

“Man of Steel” (2013): $225 million

“Wonder Woman” 1984 (2020): $200 million

“The Suicide Squad” (2021): 185 million dollars

“Suicide Squad” (2016): $175 million

“Aquaman” (2018): $160 million

“Wonder Woman” (2017): $150 million

“The Batman” (2022): $100 million

“Shazam!” (2019): $85 million

“Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn” (2020): $82 million

“Joker” (2019): $50 million

mafa