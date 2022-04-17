what happened on a day like today?
Among the salient episodes occurred a April 14th, British ship crash stands out titanica against an iceberg and its subsequent sinking 150 miles off the coast of Newfoundland (Canada), with a death toll of 1,513 people out of the 2,224 who were traveling aboard his christening voyage.
The ship was created on the initiative of Joseph Bruce Ismay, a British businessman and then president of the White Star Line nautical company, and designed by Thomas Andrews and Alexander Carlisle. The assembly began in April 1909 and ended at the end of March 1912. She was 269 meters long, 28 wide and 53 deep.
On April 10, 1912, after months of publicity and rumours, The Titanic sailed from the British port of Southampton on her maiden voyage, bound for New York. On the night of April 14, she struck a huge block of ice that split open several hull plates on the starboard side. She sank in the early morning of the 15th.
Due to the popularity of the story, various film adaptations were created. The first was “Saved from the Titanic” (1912), directed by Etienne Arnaud and starring Dorothy Gibson. Subsequently, a large number of films were created based on the history of the titanica. The last one was the most popular: it was directed by James Cameron and they starred in Leonardo DicaprioKate Winslet and Billy Zane.
Ephemeris April 14: World Chagas Disease Day is celebrated.
Released in 1997, the film titanica Cameron’s was a success, both critically and at the box office, which led it to win 11 Oscars (Academy record) and grossed more than 1,800 million dollars, becoming the highest grossing film in history until the premiere. of Avatar in 2009.
On the other hand, a April 14th is also celebrated on World Chagas Disease Daycelebrated for the first time in 2020 after its approval at the World Health Assembly at the World Health Organization (WHO) in May 2019.
According to the WHO website, the event “Chagas seeks this year to give visibility and attention to Chagas and raise the level of awareness in all, about the importance of improving early detection, achieving the expansion of diagnostic coverage and equitable access to clinical care for Chagas”.
Ephemeris April 14
- Day of the Americas.
- World Chagas Disease Day.
- 1573 – Captain Juan de Garay departs from Asunción to the south with an expedition made up of 9 Spaniards and 75 “mencebos born in these lands”, the following year he would found Santa Fe and six years later Buenos Aires.
- 1759 – George Frideric Handel dies, German composer – nationalized British – one of the greatest exponents of the last stage of the Baroque period.
- 1865 – Actor John Wilkes Boeth shoots Abraham Lincoln at Ford’s Theater in Washington.
- 1890 – The International Union of American Countries, called the OAS since 1948, is founded.
- 1912 – The British ship Titanic strikes an iceberg and sinks 150 miles off the coast of Newfoundland. 1,513 people of the 2,224 on board died.
- 1922 – María Luisa Bemberg, screenwriter and film director (d. 1995), is born.
- 1925 – American actor Rod Steiger is born.
- 1931 – The Second Spanish Republic is proclaimed, the King flees into exile.
- 1939 – Roosevelt sends a letter to Hitler and Mussolini offering and asking for 10 years of peace in Europe and the Middle East.
- 1941 – Actress Julie Christie is born.
- [1945–RitchieBlackmoreBritishguitaristofthebandDeepPurpleisborn
- [1945–Argentina:TheTélamnewsagencyiscreated
- 1963 – Hugo Conte, Argentinian volleyball player, is born.
- 1968 – Anthony Michael Hall, American actor, is born.
- 1968 – Roberto de Vicenzo loses the Masters for giving a wrong card.
- 1970 – Martín Sabbatella, Argentine politician, is born.
- 1973 – Roberto Ayala, Argentine soccer player, is born.
- 1973 – Adrien Brody, American actor, is born.
- 1981 – The first space shuttle, Columbia, returns to Earth.
- 1983 – Michel Noher, Argentine actor and television host, is born.
- 1986 – Simone de Beauvoir dies French novelist and intellectual who through her life and works played an important role in the development of the feminist movement.
- 1987 – Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev proposes to ban the installation of missiles throughout Europe.
- 1992 – David Miller, American filmmaker, dies.
- 2000 – Ofelia Fernández, Argentine politician, is born.
- 2002 – Hugo Chávez resumes the presidency of Venezuela, after the coup that deposed him for two days.
- 2003 – In the USA the map of the human genome is completed.
- 2004 – The Taringa social network is inaugurated in Argentina.
- 2012 – Mario Sapag, Argentine actor and humorist, dies.
- 2013 – Presidential elections are held in Venezuela for the period 2013-2019 to elect the successor to the late President Hugo Chávez.
- 2014 – Two hundred and seventy-six schoolgirls are kidnapped by Boko Haram in Chibok, Nigeria.
- 2015 – Percy Sledge, American soul and blues singer, dies.
- 2018 – An attack by the United States occurs in Syria, with the aim of destroying chemical weapons factories.