what happened on a day like today?

Among the salient episodes occurred a April 14th, British ship crash stands out titanica against an iceberg and its subsequent sinking 150 miles off the coast of Newfoundland (Canada), with a death toll of 1,513 people out of the 2,224 who were traveling aboard his christening voyage.

The ship was created on the initiative of Joseph Bruce Ismay, a British businessman and then president of the White Star Line nautical company, and designed by Thomas Andrews and Alexander Carlisle. The assembly began in April 1909 and ended at the end of March 1912. She was 269 meters long, 28 wide and 53 deep.

On April 10, 1912, after months of publicity and rumours, The Titanic sailed from the British port of Southampton on her maiden voyage, bound for New York. On the night of April 14, she struck a huge block of ice that split open several hull plates on the starboard side. She sank in the early morning of the 15th.

Due to the popularity of the story, various film adaptations were created. The first was “Saved from the Titanic” (1912), directed by Etienne Arnaud and starring Dorothy Gibson. Subsequently, a large number of films were created based on the history of the titanica. The last one was the most popular: it was directed by James Cameron and they starred in Leonardo DicaprioKate Winslet and Billy Zane.



Ephemeris April 14: World Chagas Disease Day is celebrated.

Released in 1997, the film titanica Cameron’s was a success, both critically and at the box office, which led it to win 11 Oscars (Academy record) and grossed more than 1,800 million dollars, becoming the highest grossing film in history until the premiere. of Avatar in 2009.

On the other hand, a April 14th is also celebrated on World Chagas Disease Daycelebrated for the first time in 2020 after its approval at the World Health Assembly at the World Health Organization (WHO) in May 2019.

According to the WHO website, the event “Chagas seeks this year to give visibility and attention to Chagas and raise the level of awareness in all, about the importance of improving early detection, achieving the expansion of diagnostic coverage and equitable access to clinical care for Chagas”.



Ephemeris April 14: the Titanic hits an iceberg, a story on which the 11-time Oscar-winning film was based.

Ephemeris April 14