Today’s matches: Sevilla vs Real Madrid: Summary and result of the match of day 32 of LaLiga Espaola

It’s over Real Madrid takes a vibrant victory and maintains its path to the LaLiga championship. Thank you very much for having accompanied us throughout this great clash.

Seville 2-3 R. Madrid | Min 93 | Goal, goal, goal, goal. The flip is completed. Real Madrid will take all three points with a goal from Karim Benzema that turns the score around at the end of the game.

Seville 2-2 R. Madrid | Min 91 | The whistle adds seven more minutes to the end of the game and let’s see if Madrid can take advantage of them to seek victory.

Seville 2-2 R. Madrid | Min 88 | The Madrid players began to fall into inaccuracies in the last third of the field and could not get close to go for the victory coming from behind.

Seville 2-2 R. Madrid | Min 85 | Benzema knows that now is the time to settle and now shoots after a pass from Rodrygo but it goes just wide and the third of the visit is forgiven.

Seville 2-2 R. Madrid | Min 84 | GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL OF REAL MADRID. Nacho hits a great shot on the first ball he touches and sends it to save to tie the score in the final minutes.

Seville 2-1 R. Madrid | Min 82 | Ancelotti moves the team and puts Nacho and Asensio to go for the tie. Those who leave the field are Modic and Vazquez.

Seville 2-1 R. Madrid | Min 80 | Torres puts a great cross into Rafa Mir, who appears in the small area and finishes off badly again to forgive the goal that liquidated Madrid.

Seville 2-1 R. Madrid | Min 78 | The controversy is present here. The whistler goes to the VAR and after a very long review decides that there are no arguments to change the decision and annuls the equalizer.

Seville 2-1 R. Madrid | Min 75 | Goooooooooal for Madrid but it is annulled and is now under review for a possible hand from Vinicius.

Seville 2-1 R. Madrid | Min 73 | Rafa Mir appears in the center of the area and finishes off alone but he does it in a bad way and goes over the goal of the visit.

Seville 2-1 R. Madrid | Min 70 | Last 20 minutes of the game and Madrid goes with everything in front to seek to turn the score around and not leave any points on the way.

Seville 2-1 R. Madrid | Min 68 | Jess Navas receives the ball, cuts in and shoots but the shot goes wide and the Real Madrid goal is not worried as they are still looking for a draw.

Seville 2-1 R. Madrid | Min 65 | Karim Benzema takes the ball at the top of the area and hits a shot but the shot goes to the side of the goal and the Frenchman forgives the tie.

Seville 2-1 R. Madrid | Min 63 | Marcos Acua and Tecatito Corona left the field for Lopetegui to put in two defensive players and take care of the advantage on the scoreboard.

Seville 2-1 R. Madrid | Min 61 | In the end the Croatian gets up and stays on the field of play to continue in the dispute.

Seville 2-1 R. Madrid | Min 59 | Bad news for Sevilla. Rakitic remains lying on the field and it seems that he will not be able to continue in the game. More changes are coming.

Seville 2-1 R. Madrid | Min 57 | Madrid knows that the moment is theirs and they do not stop their attacks, putting Sevilla in their area but without being able to achieve a draw.

Seville 2-1 R. Madrid | Min 55 | Benzema receives the ball and throws a serve looking for Rodrygo but he can’t get there to finish off and he goes long through the area.

Seville 2-1 R. Madrid | Min 53 | Modric is the one who takes control of Madrid on the field and tries to put dangerous balls but Bono makes a great save after a shot by Militao.

Seville 2-1 R. Madrid | Min 50 | Gooooal for Real Madrid. The change works and Rodrygo scores the goal for Madrid after a great play by Carvajal in the area. The Meringues are coming.

Seville 2-0 R. Madrid | Min 48 | Modric puts in a great pass to Karim Benzema and the Frenchman forgives again with a weak shot that Bono does not struggle to cover.

Seville 2-0 R. Madrid | Min 46 | Arraaaaaaaaaancaaaaaaaaaa the second half and both teams make changes. At Real Madrid between Rodrygo for Camavinga and at Sevilla Oliver Torres takes the place of Papu Gmez.

Seville 2-0 R. Madrid | Min. 49 | Benzema is left alone in front of Bono and tries to take it from him but he hits the shot again and forgives the goal just before the final whistle of the first half.

Seville 2-0 R. Madrid | Min 47 | Two of the four minutes that were added have already gone by and Madrid can’t find a way to open up the rival, who is well placed in the defensive zone.

Seville 2-0 R. Madrid | Min 44 | Sevilla makes a mistake three times in a row at the start, giving the ball away to the rival but once again Benzema misses the shot and misses from above.

Seville 2-0 R. Madrid | Min. 42 | Martian can’t continue on the field and his place is taken by Rafa Mir, while in the stands they claim the whistle blower because the foul that wasn’t marked could have been the second yellow card for Camavinga.

Seville 2-0 R. Madrid | Min 40 | Matial is brought down in the area but no foul is marked, the whistle blower gives him the yellow card for complaining and he also ends up injured. Change is coming for Sevilla.

Seville 2-0 R. Madrid | Min 36 | Sevilla now opts for long balls looking for Corona or Martial but Madrid’s defense doesn’t let the attackers receive the ball and they keep the danger away.

Seville 2-0 R. Madrid | Min 33 | Benzema takes a rebound and hits it from outside the area but Bono keeps the ball and does not rebound in a good way.

Seville 2-0 R. Madrid | Min 29 | Sevilla pauses the game with a comfortable advantage and begins to touch the ball to prevent Madrid from approaching the area.

Seville 2-0 R. Madrid | Min 26 | Goooooooooal from Sevilla. Tecatito Corona tries to get rid of Courtois and leaves the ball served for Lamela to push it and enter the second of the locals.

Seville 1-0 R. Madrid | Min 24 | Sevilla wants to take advantage of the moment and increase the advantage but Acua cannot cross the area well and Courtois keeps the ball.

Seville 1-0 R. Madrid | min 21 | Gooooool, gooooool, gooooool for Sevilla. Ivan Rakitic takes a free kick through the middle of the barrier and the ball ends up in the back of the net.

Seville 0-0 R. Madrid | Min. 19 | Real Madrid claimed a penalty for a handball in the area but the whistle and the VAR decided that it was not intentional and did not mark the maximum penalty.

Seville 0-0 R. Madrid | min 16 | Little by little, Madrid has been taking possession of the ball but still unable to get close to the last zone to try to open the scoring.

Seville 0-0 R. Madrid | Min 13 | Madrid already realizes that all Sevilla’s attacks are with Tecatito on the wing and closes all the spaces for the Sonoran to avoid danger in the area.

Seville 0-0 R. Madrid | Min 10 | Martial receives the ball with his back to the goal, turns around and hits a great shot but it barely grazes the post and Madrid is saved.

Seville 0-0 R. Madrid | min 8 | Sevilla makes a mistake and loses the ball at the start but luckily Karim Benzema fails to finish off the goal and misses Real Madrid’s danger.

Seville 0-0 R. Madrid | Min 7 | After a long possession by Real Madrid, the Frenchman Eduardo Camavinga culminated with a long shot that went well above the local goal.

Seville 0-0 R. Madrid | Min 5 | The locals exert high pressure so that Madrid does not get comfortable and when they recover the ball they immediately look for the Mexican Corona to try the imbalance.

Seville 0-0 R. Madrid | Min 3 | Sevilla put the first dangerous play with a center to the area that Acua could not find to finish off and the ball went by.

Seville 0-0 R. Madrid | Min 1 | Arraaaaaaaaaaanca the game! Real Madrid is the one who takes the serve and immediately seeks to go to the front to seek to do damage as soon as possible.

13:55 | Now, everything is ready for the game to start and it’s time to go live.

13:50 | Both teams they return to the locker room to put on their shirts and jump into the pre-game ceremony. We are just minutes away from kick-off.

Seville, to recover from a bad moment

13:40 | The Sevillian team they have only won one of their last five league games, so getting back on track is vital if you don’t want to keep losing positions.

Both teams jump into warm-up

13:35 | The players of both teams are already on the field of play to warm up before the start of the match in Seville.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid: forecast for today’s game

13:25 | Although it is the first and third place in the table, Real Madrid’s advantage is still very extensive, so they come out as the great favorite to win this game.

What time is Sevilla’s match against Real Madrid and what channel broadcasts it live?

13:15 | The match will start sharp at 2 pm in Mexico City and will be broadcast on Sky channel 516 and 1516 for the entire Mexican Republic and Central America.

Madrid goes green

13:10 | This is what the Real Madrid dressing room looks like, ready to receive the players and on this occasion they will jump with the green uniform to face Sevilla.

Madrid is already in the Sánchez-Pizjun

13:00 | The Merengue team is already present at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjun Stadium and that’s how they arrived just a few minutes ago, ready to look for the three points.

Confirmed lineup of Real Madrid

12:55 | Also Carlo Ancelotti already announces the line-up for this match and starts with: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Lucas; Camavinga, Kroos, Modric; Faith, Benzema and Vinicius.

Confirmed alignment of Seville

12:45 | Sevilla already presents its starting eleven for the match and the good news is that Corona is starting: Bono, Jess Navas, Kound, Diego Carlos, Acua, Rakitic, Jordn, Papu Gmez, Lamela, Tecatito and Martial.

Hello, good afternoon and welcome. LaLiga Espaola offers us a very attractive game this Sunday with the visit of Real Madrid to the Ramn Snchez-Pizjun Stadium to face Sevilla.

Another attraction offered by this meeting is Let’s see if the Mexican attacker Jess Manuel ‘Tecatito’ has minutes and finally manages to make his first goal with the shirt of the Spanish team.

The duel will start at 2:00 p.m. in Mexico City and we will take you here with everything that happens before, during and after this long-awaited clash between two great Spanish teams.