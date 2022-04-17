This was the day that Johnny Depp lost a finger because of his ex-wife Amber Heard

In 2005, Johnny Depp and his then wife, Amber Heardattended the red carpet at the premiere of the film “Criminal Pact”, where the actor was the protagonist.

In said premiere it is observed that Johnny Depp’s finger is incomplete and has the phalanx covered with a white band; During an interview, the actor constantly looks at Amber when responding that they intend to go on a pleasure trip, as a sign that she was seeking her approval, a fact that raised suspicions among those present and her followers.

In the statements that were revealed during the legal judgmentthe actor said that the loss of that part of his body was the fault of his then wife, when she threw a pair of bottles while he placed his hand on the bar counter.

“This finger, which he now called Little Richard, had its tip cut off. The whole bone was shattered, it looked like Vesuvius. It got infected, I had to have surgery twice, I wanted to get it back,” he explained jokingly in 2018, but nobody knew the background of the story.

During the trial, the therapist of the couple, Laurel Andersonrevealed that the abuse was on the part of both.

He said that Depp did come to be aggressive with Amber, who came to appear with bruises on her face, likewise, the actress confessed during the therapies that she also hit the actor.

Depp and Heard are expected to testify during this trial in Fairfax County Circuit Court. In addition, the actors could testify Paul Bettany, James Franco and the businessman Elon Musk.

