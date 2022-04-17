// By: Oscar Adame

Sun 17 April, 2022

In the final minutes of his first performance as headlining of the Coachella Music Festival, American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish invited Damon Albarn, the lead songwriter for Blur and Gorillaz, as a surprise appearance on stage. Both interpreted ‘Getting Older’ before presenting ‘Feel Good Inc’, the classic of the animated group together with De La Soul.

“Shut your mouth and please give Gorillaz and Damon Albarn a warm welcome.”Eilish said as she introduced the singer. “This is the craziest shit I’ve ever experienced”he continued.

“This man changed my life in so many ways and changed my entire vision of what music, art and creation could be. My first favorite band was Good, the Bad and the Queen when I was six years old and Blur changed the world and Gorillaz changed the world and this man is literally a genius and that’s it.”

This appearance reinforces the rumor that Billie Eilish will join the list of collaborators of the animated band’s next album, which at the moment only has Bad Bunny as a confirmed one. With the two of them, without a doubt, the star-power of that material will be the most powerful of any title in the Gorillaz discography.

“I have always thought that, I have always fought for it. I have always believed, since the day I saw ‘Ghost Town’ by The Specials on Top Of The Pops”, Damon Albarn responded frantically when I told him my hypothesis that a pop artist can break down prejudices against different cultures and the people who make them up by experimenting with all kinds of musical genres, giving them the openness and visibility they need. they usually lack.

A political act that at the same time should not be and on which Damon Albarn has become the undisputed master. Over the decades, the man born into Anglo-Saxon rock-pop who became his country’s biggest pop star with Blur has not only become a brilliant and complex musician who has experimented with both African music and with the Asian and Latin American, but has also based some of its projects on inviting the most relevant exponents of each country to be part of them and of their own musical world.