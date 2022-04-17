This is how the “heartbreaker cut” should be worn that will triumph this season

The hair trends for this 2022 have not come to an end and in addition to the reddish and pink tones that dominate the hair of the famous, now the haircuts They return with the same force as when the year began with the Bob, Pixie, Mixie or Mullets, but this time with the famous cut “heartbreaker”.

Does his name ring a bell to you? Probably listening to him and seeing his long layers combed to the sides will remind you of the actors who starred in all the leading men in movies, because this hair style was the great trend of the 1990s. 1990.

Cameron Diaz wore this unisex cut in “There’s Something About Mary.” (Photo: Instagram @moon.lightintheriver)

Among some of the celebrities who have worn this cheekbone-length hair, Leonardo DiCaprio and Chris Hemsworth stand out; however, it is not an exclusive tendency of men, since some famous They have also opted for this cut, while some of the women who said goodbye to an XXL hair, for a short one, are Meg Ryan, Cameron Diaz and Gwyneth Paltrow.

That is why it has caused such a sensation on social networks, where the hashtag “Heartthrob Bob” is one of the most sought after, not to mention adding to the Bob craze, but in a super short trend. Also, something that has enchanted everyone is that looks fantastic with all hair types.

Timothe’e Chalamet is one of the celebrities who has worn this cut. (Photo: Instagram @tchalamet)

With short layers; so you should ask for this haircut

Although the cut follows the trend of the Bob, which became the favorite since the start of the year, certain characteristics must be taken into account when ordering the cut “heartbreaker”, since if something makes him identifiable, in addition to his stripe in the middle of his head, it is his short layers.

According to the stylists, who already ensure that the heartbreaker cut It is one of the most requested of this spring season and the next summer, you must take into account the short layers in the nape area, as they are the central key so that the longest and closest to the face frame the face up to a maximum cheekbone height.

This Bob cut also suits straight hair. (Photo: Instagram @mariahkrey)

And as we had anticipated, this cut “heartbreaker” suits you perfect to all hair types, from straight to wavy and even curly. So there is no excuse to join this trend of the spring-summer 2022 season.

Finally, for the hairstyles it is recommended to leave them dry naturally, even if it creates a little frizz; although another of the great trends of 2022 is to bet on the wet hairalso known as wet look, which many celebrities such as Belinda, Eiza González and even the Kardashian-Jenner clan have worn.

