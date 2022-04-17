their first official photo on Instagram as a couple

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur

It has been almost 4 months since Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson started dating as a couple. There are many little details that have shown that the businesswoman and the comedian were together and were becoming more and more evident. Like when Pete called Kim his ‘girlfriend’ in an interview. However, one small detail was missing; there was no picture of them on Kim’s Instagram profile yet. And, given the age of social networks in which we live and more so if it is about Kim Kardashian, one of the most influential people on Instagram today (she accumulates more than 290 million followers on Instagram and who publishes practically everything does) because we can say that if there is no photo, it does not exist.

Kim and Pete: their first official couple photo

A couple of weeks ago, finally, Kardashian uploaded a photo gallery where in one of them Davidson was appreciated, this implied that they were together and that he recognized it. But, the fans of the couple we missed something more obvious and romantic and that has happened today. Kim has shared in her profile a couple of photos of both in a restaurant in a very loving attitude. Due to the clothes they wear, we assume that these photos are from the same day that the presentation event of the new reality show ‘The Kardashians’ took place, which will premiere in Spain on Disney+ on April 14. At the same event, Kim spoke openly for the spring about her boyfriend Pete Davidson. She has been in a recent interview with the medium Variety, “The viewers of the new ‘reality’ will see how we met and who contacted whom, how it all happened and the details they want to know, wow. I’m definitely open to tell and explain it,” explains the ‘celebrity’ at the photocall for the presentation of ‘The Kardashians’.