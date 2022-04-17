the taboo in couple relationships that has not been overcome

Camila Morrone with Leonardo DiCaprio

A viral graphic from 2019 detailing Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating history keeps popping up on social media.

User TrustLittleBrother, who posted it on the dataisbeautiful subreddit, had spotted a trend: Although the actor was 44 at the time, he apparently only dated women 25 and younger, always breaking up with his partners before they turned 26. .

The responses were mixed; some praised DiCaprio for his ability to attract younger women, while others criticized the veteran actor, begging him to find someone closer to his own age.

Three years later, the list continues to resurface, with commentators closely following DiCaprio’s current relationship with 24-year-old Camila Morrone.

Reactions to the actor’s relationship habits illustrate the controversial views surrounding age gap relationships: For some, they’re a source of admiration, while for others, there’s something inherently unsettling about relating to a much younger person. .

From Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher, to George and Amal Clooney, high-profile age-gap relationships have always been the talk of the town.

Changes?

In Western countries, about 8% of male-female couples have an age difference of 10 years or more, reaching 25% in male-male unions and 15% in female-female relationships.

For some, the gap is even wider: Data suggests that about 1% of heterosexual couples in the US have an age difference of 28 years or more.

In the last hundred years, economic changes and increased gender equality have changed what is considered a “normal” age gap, and recent social justice movements have increased scrutiny of power dynamics in relationships. of mixed ages.

Couples with big age gaps are often judged, and while some experts believe this could be about to change, others argue that young people may disapprove of love between people of mixed ages more than ever.

An evolutionary push

Aversions to age gap relationships are very common and, like most taboos, stem from thousands of years of evolution, as well as more recent social and cultural cues.

“In many cultures, it’s not considered acceptable to fall in love with someone much older or younger than you,” says Dr. Elena Touroni, a consultant psychologist and co-founder of The Chelsea Psychology Clinic in London.

“From an evolutionary perspective, the drive to have a family can have an impact on who we choose to have a relationship withboth from a biological perspective and in the sense that both parents are alive to raise the child.

Fertility for both sexes tends to decline after the age of 35, and while women lose their ability to conceive much faster, it makes sense that we’ve evolved to be attracted to people of a similar age.

Although there is relatively little data on age in LGBTQ+ relationships, we do know that differences between same-sex couples are much more common, perhaps reflecting how much the ability to biologically conceive together influences how we approach finding a partner. partner.

Nevertheless, It’s not just about being parents.

The happiness

Pairing up with someone of a similar age makes your relationship more likely to go far, research shows.

Experts believe this is because couples tend to go through challenges and life stages at a similar time, and thus may continue to find common ground.

“In the first 10 years of marriage, people report higher levels of marital satisfaction when their partner is younger than they are,” says Grace Lordan, associate professor of behavioral sciences at the London School of Economics, who is currently researching the relationships with age differences and happiness.

“Nevertheless, over time, the marital satisfaction of couples of different ages decreases more than that of couples of similar ages.

“The probability that couples of similar ages will divorce is also lower.”

yes but…

Despite those factors that push us toward couples of the same age, socioeconomic circumstances can sometimes counteract evolutionary impulses.

In 1900, the average age difference between couples was about twice the difference in 2000.

Historically, people (particularly those of the middle and upper classes) were much more likely to marry someone much older or younger than themselves, for both biological and economic reasons.

In the 19th and early 20th centuries, most women were excluded from the formal workforce, so it made sense for them to prioritize marrying someone who had achieved financial security.

For men, it made sense to settle down financially and worry about marriage at a later date, when, with greater social power, they could find younger wives who would provide the best chance of having children.

However, as women have gained greater economic power, the appeal of a much older spouse has diminished, making age-gap relationships less common and often more taboo.

Who do we judge and why?

Despite the fact that most societies are now becoming more progressive about love, relationships and the rich variety of forms in which they can be presented, couples in which one person is much older than the other are still criticized.

There is even a specific vocabulary to talk about the subject; an older man must be a ‘sugar daddy‘a younger woman ‘fortune hunter‘ or a victim of ‘parental problems’.

In recent years, that vocabulary has expanded to include relationships in which the women are significantly older than their partners; words like ‘cradle robber’ Y ‘toyboys‘ reflect the rise of these types of relationship.

Women who choose to date younger men seem to face a disproportionate amount of criticism.

The media attention surrounding French President Emmanuel Macron’s marriage to a woman 24 years his senior, or the feverish coverage of 41-year-old Kim Kardashian’s relationship with 28-year-old Pete Davidson, underscores this.

However, Touroni believes that relationships between older men and younger women are now viewed more negatively than couples between older women and younger men.

That may be partly related to the #MeToo movement, which focused more attention on power dynamics in relationships.

Some argue that a significant age difference, combined with the social and economic power that men wield in a male-dominated society, can leave young women in a vulnerable position.

A study conducted shortly after #MeToo took hold shows that many believe there is an exploitative aspect to age gap relationships.

The researchers found that young people were particularly averse to relationships in which the male partner was olderand postulated that this was because they assumed that the relationship was based on exchange, for example, that people traded sex for a certain lifestyle.

Will the taboo of the age difference disappear?

For Touroni, as more types of relationships become normalized, perhaps people’s choices in age-gap relationships will begin to be respected.

“We live in an era of more freedom and flexibility, so I’d like to think that over time we’ll be significantly less judgmental about other people’s relationship choices, whether it’s because of age differences or anything else.”

Nevertheless, there is little evidence that this is happening.

Since young people are often at the forefront of social change, their disapproval could mean that the age gap taboo will become even more entrenched.