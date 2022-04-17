The protagonists of DC’s ‘Wonder Twins’ will be KJ Apa and Isabel May

Although Wonder Twins either Wonder Twins they are not the Superheros most famous of dc universe, far from it, were chosen to be the next adaptation of the franchise. In february 2022, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the development of this project. Now, we know who will face the protagonists of the film.

KJ Apa and Isabel May

Originally, The Wonder Twins are two alien brothers called zan Y Jayna. Their First apparition it was in the seventies in The All-New Super Friends Hourwhere they appeared as companions of well-known superheroes such as Batman, Wonder Woman or Superman. Each one has a power and they share a famous catchphrase: «!Wonder Twin power, activate it!” Jaynawhich will be interpreted by Elizabeth Mayhe is able to transform into animals And his brother, zanwhom we will see played by KJ ApaI know transform into water.

Probably many of you have heard of them. And it is that KJ Apa He became known thanks to his participation in the Serie Riverdale. Also, in 2020 He directed Y starred an contextualized thriller pandemicaproduced by Michael Bay; songbird. On the other hand, we could also see Elizabeth May What Elsa Dutton andin the prequel from yellowstone1883.

Adam Sztykiel

Warner Bros. recently premiered batmanstarring Robert Pattinson and received with very good reviews. In addition, fans are eagerly awaiting the premiere of Black Adamthe October 21. In fact, the movie starring Dwayne Johnson is related to the Twins. And it is that Adam Sztykielwho was involved in the script from Black Adamis the one who is in charge of to write Y steer the movie of Wonder Twins.

The movie is a novelty very recent, so at the moment no more information is known about its development or premiere. As usual, we will update the news about it.