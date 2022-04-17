Very often it is thought that it is fashion that influences the times, that decides what is “in” and what is “out”. But that’s not always the case. Today, in fact, trends are dictated by TV series, and so too fashion is inspired by these.

TV series, however, not only launch new trends, but also have the power to bring out new testimonials. The most successful media case was with the “Euphoria” series, produced by HBO Max. And it seems that fashion brands have completely fallen in love with the protagonists of this series.

Zendaya is the testimonial of Valentino, Hunter Schafer of Prada, Chloe Cherry has walked for many brands, during the last fashion week, and many other characters of the cast took part in Fashion Month. This has been referred to by the media as “The Euphoria Effect”.

Today, however, we are seeing another big trend launched by a Netflix TV series. Huge successful series that kept millions of people glued to the screen: we’re talking about “Bridgerton”. The first and second season are featured on the American paid streaming platform.

The new clothing trend takes its cue from this well-known TV series and thus fashion becomes royal

Fashion looks to the Royal world, but not that of today, but that of the 1800s. And so the Regencycore trend was born, a style inspired by the clothes worn during the Regency age in England. And this trend falls just right for the spring season. Indeed, the Regencycore is enriched with long dresses in pastel colors, floral prints, puffed sleeves and rouges.

But the passion for this new trend doesn’t stop just in clothes: it explodes in accessories too. And so there is an increase in searches for necklaces and earrings with pearls, long opera gloves, flat dance shoes and headbands with precious stones. No bright or fluo colors, the color palette will be all on pastel shades.

There are already many brands that have included garments or accessories of this type in their spring-summer collections. Just search a little online or in stores to find our Regencycore style. And return for this season to the age of the Regency: between ballroom dances, precious jewels and elegant clothes. And so the new clothing trend takes its cue from this Netflix series.

