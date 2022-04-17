‘The Man from the North’: The Explained Ending of Robert Eggers’ New Movie – CINEMABLEND

We tell you what you need to know to not say that the end of the legend of Amleth, adapted by Robert Eggers and starring Alexander Skarsgård, is a hot cake.

The Northman, the new film by Robert Eggers, recreates the story of Amleth (Alexander Skarsgård), a Viking prince willing to prematurely open the gates of Valholl in order to kill his uncle Fjölnir (Claes Bang) and take revenge on his father, King Hordenvill (Ethan Hawke), who was beheaded by his brother on his return from an incursion into unknown lands. You can now see the third film by the director of The Witch and The Lighthouse in your favorite cinema.

We are going to explain what happens at the end of the tape. So if you have not seen it, leaving now is the wisest decision you will make or you will ruin one of the best cinematographic experiences of the year, so penetrating that Alfonso Cuarón and Edgar Wright themselves, friends of the director, praised what was seen in the projections to those who were invited to make a review that would serve to put together the final cut. Spoiler alert: there was only applause for almost two and a half hours of savagery.

Those who are not familiar with the history of the Norse people will say, ‘meh, what a cake to shoot the whole process so that Amleth ended up dead’. Well, it’s not a waste of time! the pagan peoples they considered death only a step to continue their path in some of the paradises that the gods had reserved for them.

For example, when Amleth dies he fulfills the highest honor of a Viking warrior: being transported to Valholl with the help of a Valkyrie and her horse, which indicated that they were worthy to directly serve the god Odin in this hall of the fallen located in Asgard. The other half, mostly women, had their space next to the goddess Freya, in Fòlkvangr. Thanks to this belief they were never afraid of death in combat and pierced by an enemy blade.



Universal Pictures Alexander Skarsgård plays Amleth.



The causes of death determined the paradise to which the pagan souls would travel, in this case, we only speak of Valholl as it was the death of a warrior. Now, according to the accounts documented by the medieval writer Saxo Grammaticus, one of the oldest, Amleth did get revenge on his uncle in Jutland, Denmark, executed him, and there never was a girl named Olga (Anya Taylor-Joy) to carry her offspring. What happened was that his stepfather sent him a beautiful woman to find out if he really wanted to kill him.

Instead, Amleth married the princess of England and the princess of Scotland, with both he returned to Jutland and was executed by King Wiglek’s sword. As you can see, Eggers would have taken some creative liberties and merging Grammaticus’ version with the Icelandic poem Ambale’s Saga.



Universal Pictures Olga’s character would be a creative freedom.



Hamlet by William Shakespeare is the drama inspired by the legend of Amleth and seems to be the source of inspiration for the character of Taylor-Joy, specifically Ophelia, Hamlet’s beloved who ends up plunged into madness and drowns. However, in no account is there any indication of an heir to Amleth as this new tape suggests.

The interesting thing about the Vikings was that their societies were a circle of revenge. The heirs were always educated to avenge their parents, usually killed in attempts to take the thrones. If Olga survives and doesn’t drown on her expedition, she would possibly raise her children to honor her father’s memory with blood from some other kingdom. north man It carries a narrative that can only be broken down with history books written in the places of origin.