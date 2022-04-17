“The Indestructible”: Sylvester Stallone and the reasons that led him to fire Bruce Willis from the third tape

The saga of “The Expendables” has in its cast a large group of actors famous for their participation in action films. The film series, starring and directed by Sylvester Stallone, had Bruce Willis among its cast as one of its characters, however, he was not required for the third installment.

Willis was removed from the third tape of “The indestructibles” when not reaching an agreement with the production and it was the same Stallone who informed him that he was going to be removed from the tape that premiered in August 2014.

The third film was going to repeat the cast, including Willis that gave life to Mr. Church in the previous tapes. His condition was to receive a higher salary than the one he had obtained in past tapes, a request that he made to himself Stallone.

Willis asked for four million dollars for four days of work on the tape, an amount that was negotiated by Stallone three million for the same period. Nevertheless, Willis rejected the new amount. Behind this, sylvester decided that he would not be summoned for the third installment.

Using his social networks, in August 2013, Stallone himself released the news that Bruce Willis was left out of the project and that, instead, entered Harrison Ford in the cast. “Great news. I have waited for years for this,” she wrote.

BRUCE WILLIS ANNOUNCED WITHDRAWAL FROM ACTING

Bruce Willis is officially retiring from acting. This has been announced by the actor’s family through a joint statement, which has been published on social networks, and which bears the signature of Emma Heming, the actor’s wife; Demi Moore, his ex-wife; and his daughters Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, and Evelyn.

As the statement points out, the actor’s retirement is due to a disease called aphasia, a language disorder that affects the ability to communicate.

