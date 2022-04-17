‘The Dropout’: Amanda Seyfried thought ‘My body is made for this moment’ when she put on Elizabeth Holmes’ black turtleneck

Amanda Seyfried has had many high-profile roles over the years, but her latest project, abandonment, is one of the most talked about to date. Based on a true story, abandonment features Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes, the businesswoman who was convicted of criminal fraud. It was one of the biggest news stories of 2018, and Seyfried undergoes a complete transformation to play Holmes. In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Seyfried talked about how she went about playing Holmes and how she prepared for the lead role.

What did Amanda Seyfried say about preparing for her role in ‘The Dropout’?

Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes | Beth Dubber/Hulu

Seyfried has been acting since she was a child, but when she found out about abandonmentShe admitted feeling intimidated. As she revealed to Harper’s Bazaar, she was immediately immersed in the role of Elizabeth Holmes. “I Zoomed in on some people. I studied the deposition tape shit, because it’s about capturing an essence,” Seyfried said. I am Amanda. I will never stop being Amanda, but I hope you have to work harder to discover Amanda, depending on the role she plays. In this, I hope to disappear.”

He went on to talk about the real-life Holmes, saying, “He’s a fascinating person. She is very smart; she had a lot going for her. She made some bad decisions with good intentions at first, and then all of a sudden she’s here, and like, “How the hell did that happen? What happened in between?

Amanda Seyfried transformed into Elizabeth Holmes for ‘The Dropout’

Of course, one of the iconic elements of Holmes’s public identity is the clothes he wore, including the infamous black turtleneck. Seyfried talked about getting into the character of Holmes and how it felt for him to put on the costume for the first time. “For the test, when I put on the turtleneck, and it wasn’t just the turtleneck, it was the puffy vest, I thought, ‘My body is made for this moment.’ It takes the whole look,” said the actress.

Seyfried told Harper’s Bazaar: “You can’t have two-thirds of the look. Makeup, hair, clothing, gestures, body language are needed. And I felt like, “I’m in the right job. I’m doing exactly what I’m supposed to do.” When it came to mastering the deeper voice Holmes used, Seyfried said it was all about “committing to the ride.”

In a separate interview with What to Watch, Seyfried noted that he had to practice for a long time to get the pitch right, as his natural voice is much higher than Holmes’ own voice. Still, she admitted that the hardest part of playing Holmes was “keeping playing the facts,” detailing the outlandish and often unbelievable details of Holmes and his company, Theranos.

What do critics say about ‘The Dropout’?

Seyfried’s hard work in abandonment He has already made an impact, with many critics praising his performance in the miniseries. After she debuted on streaming platform Hulu in early March, fans were quick to draw attention to Seyfried’s transformation. In particular, critics have praised how Seyfried effectively changes her voice over time, showing viewers the way Holmes worked to develop as a corporate personality, a marked change from her days as a shy college student.

Others have noted his appreciation for the way abandonment it does not exalt Holmes or the fraud he perpetrated. Indeed, abandonment it shows the brutal side of Holmes, as well as the single-minded approach with which he pursued his goals, even to the detriment of others.

