‘The Dropout’: Amanda Seyfried thought ‘My body is made for this moment’ when she put on Elizabeth Holmes’ black turtleneck

Amanda Seyfried has had many high-profile roles over the years, but her latest project, abandonment, is one of the most talked about to date. Based on a true story, abandonment features Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes, the businesswoman who was convicted of criminal fraud. It was one of the biggest news stories of 2018, and Seyfried undergoes a complete transformation to play Holmes. In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Seyfried talked about how she went about playing Holmes and how she prepared for the lead role.

What did Amanda Seyfried say about preparing for her role in ‘The Dropout’?

Seyfried has been acting since she was a child, but when she found out about abandonmentShe admitted feeling intimidated. As she revealed to Harper’s Bazaar, she was immediately immersed in the role of Elizabeth Holmes. “I Zoomed in on some people. I studied the deposition tape shit, because it’s about capturing an essence,” Seyfried said. I am Amanda. I will never stop being Amanda, but I hope you have to work harder to discover Amanda, depending on the role she plays. In this, I hope to disappear.”

