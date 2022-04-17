the day Jada Pinkett criticized Will Smith for the birthday party he organized for him – Prensa Libre

In one of the broadcasts of the popular YouTube program, Red Table Talk, Smith recalled the harsh words of his wife Jada, who refused the gift.

In recent days, a video went viral in which Will Smith says he was devastated after Jada Pinkett, his wife, criticized him for throwing her an elaborate 40th birthday party.

According to Smith, his wish was to organize a surprise party full of luxuries: “The day after his 37th birthday, I already was hiring a team to orchestrate his 40th birthday celebration″ Said the Oscar-winning actor in 2018 about what happened in 2011.

“I hired a team of documentary filmmakers. IIt was going to be my big declaration of love, it was going to be the thing that got her out of her midlife crisis.it was going to be spectacular, something very deep”, added the actor, who hired the actress and singer Mary J. Blige to perform his songs at the party.

According to international media, Pinkett had told her that she wanted to do “something intimate”, that she did not want to celebrate her birthday and Smith, who had already planned a large party, tried to persuade her otherwise and the celebration was carried out by Everything tall.

The actress was furious and called Smith an “egocentric”since, according to her, for the celebration he did not consider her wishes and only wanted to show off.

“He told me that what I did it was a ridiculous display of my ego, and that broke me, I’m still devastated because she was right, it wasn’t a party for her,” he acknowledged and added, regarding the relationship: “That was a very low point.”

In 25 years of marriage, the couple has had to endure many complications such as infidelity and media scandals.

Two years ago, the rapper and friend of one of his sons, August Alsina, revealed in an American television program that he had a relationship for years with the actress.

The latest scandal was the slap that Will Smith gave Chris Rock, during the delivery of the 2022 Oscars. The Academy sanctioned him for that action.