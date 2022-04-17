The beauty secret shared by Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston

kim kardashianwho recently published the first photos with her boyfriend Pete Davidson, and Jennifer Aniston have something in common: they both use the same beauty method, thanks to which they look younger than they are.

The beauty secret of the socialite and actress is capable of repositioning volumes, reaffirming tissues and erasing wrinkles and can even save them from the scalpel.

What is the beauty secret of Jennifer Aniston and Kim Kardashian?

It is thanks to lifting cosmetic that the 41-year-old model and the 53-year-old celebrity have a face practically free of signs of aging, which, according to experts, is the best resource to refresh the face.

The lifting It is an aesthetic medicine technique, which must be performed by a specialist doctor, which consists of rejuvenating the face through infiltrations of various materials (threads, hyaluronic acid, collagen inducers, etc.), in order to reposition volumes, fill deep wrinkles, redensify the tissue, even act on the deepest planes such as bones and ligaments.

Instagram @jenniferaniston

This technique does not require an operating room, in fact it prevents the use of a scalpel, but it does require a prior diagnosis and the hands of a professional.

“The best thing is that we can customize and combine any of the high-quality products that we currently have, to achieve the best results, in the least aggressive and invasive way,” explains Virtudes Ruiz and María Vicente, cosmetic surgeons, medical directors of Virtud Esthetic.

If the products used for the lifting they are of quality and well combined, the effect can last up to 24 months in young skin (from 35 to 45 years old) and from 12 to 18 months in mature skin (from 50 onwards), according to Vogue magazine.

Instagram @kimkardashian

The price of the method used by kim kardashian Y Jennifer Aniston to stay young depends on the assets and materials used, although its price ranges between 17,000 and 41,000 pesos.