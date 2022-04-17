The anonymous note is an isolated event

The top managers of Central lowered the profile of the anonymous paper written by hand and left at the door of the headquarters on Miter Street at 800 this Saturday at 7:00 p.m. where they threatened the players. The rogue president Rodolfo Di Pollina and the first vice, Ricardo Carloni, they talked with The capital and reasonedly left established the institutional position before this “isolated fact”.

“Players, stop stealing from members with their salaries. You’d better give it a try or everything rots. This is Central” reads the writing on a piece of paper that was delivered to the headquarters by a group of between four and five boys, who then continued on their way as if nothing had happened.

Rodolfo Di Pollina declared that “in principle, the repudiation of this action, and that threats and any type of violence do not go with our ways. We know that things are not going anywhere near what we intended, so we have to focus and look towards Go ahead. We have to support each other because these are not the forms or the sum”.

central.jpg The threatening message was deposited in front of the window of the headquarters of Central de calle Miter. Photo: Twitter @carrafiellofer

The president also remarked that “in principle We are not going to make any complaint because it was Saturday and everything was there. But surely this Monday when we talk to the rest of the members of the commission we will see this issue and if we will take any action or not.

In his turn, the rogue first vice president, Ricardo Carloni, said: “It is an isolated event. The report I have shows that on Saturday, around 7:00 p.m., a group of four or five guys left that paper at headquarters. They threw it under the door and left. There isn’t much more to it really. We leave the cameras, which are working perfectly, available. But I insist, it is a totally isolated event because nothing else happened.”