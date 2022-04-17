Telegram 8.7: download and news

Arrives Telegram 8.7a new version loaded with news among which we find very useful features, for example, the possibility of setting a custom time to silence, more animated emojis and another series of features.

To enjoy each and every one of the new features that Telegram 8.7 brings, as well as the improvements and bug fixes that it may include, you should update Telegram. With that clear, we now go with all the news that the new Telegram update brings.

One sound, one notification

Now you can customize Telegram notifications in such a way that any sound can be a notificationeven anyone who sends you a piece of a song or a different sound through a conversation, you can save it and put it as a notification.

You can find the option in settings / notifications and sounds, from there you can configure your notifications for specific groups and users, so that for each conversation you could have a different notification sound, useful if you want to differentiate one in particular.

Custom time to mute chats

With this new Telegram update you will be able to mute individual or group chats during more specific timeswhich are added to those that were already pre-established, being able to choose a day of the month you want and a specific time (05/15 at 20:03, 12/20 at 13:57, etc.).

This option is accessed through the group or individual chat itself, on iOS the option is called “mute”, where there are several preset options (mute 1 hour, 8 hours, 1 day, 7 days and always) and the possibility to choose one personalized as we have already told you.

Self deletion easier to activate

More than novelty, an improvement that Telegram 8.7 brings is the option to self deletion in chats. Now the user has to give fewer taps to enable it and there are also new more flexible times so you can choose when you want the content to be deleted.

Improved translation

Telegram for iOS users will find a functionality of improved integrated translation with better quality results in more languages ​​than before, being able to translate the same languages ​​that the Telegram application for Android already allowed.

Remember that the translation of messages is activated from settings/language, there is a button that you can then use in the conversations to instantly translate any message that comes to you in a language other than your own or in a different one that you do not understand.

Improved PiP image on Android

The PiP image functionality is improved in Android with a new design with rounded curves and adds new options, for example, now you can pinch the floating window when watching a video to change its size or touch the X to close it.

New interface for number change

Those who need to change the phone number will find a new interface in settings where is this option. In case you don’t know, this parameter determines where you would receive the numeric codes for future logins (Telegram WebZ, WebK, etc.).

Now you will see an animated duck when you want to modify the number, remember that it is important to keep this parameter correctly updated.

New animated emojis

The list of animated emojis expands with new food options, there are up to 15 new ones that you can use and send in your group conversations or with one person.

What’s new in the bots

Bots are a very valuable part of Telegram and in this update they come with relevant news. Starting with the new version, developers will have more flexibility when creating bots with JavaScript thanks to new tools.

Likewise, users will be able to add bots to channels (only administrators) or groups (members and administrators could add them) and configure certain permissions and privileges for them.

Previews on forwarded messages

As of Telegram 8.7 you will be able to see the previews of messages you forward to other conversations, so you can know the context where your responses to forwarded messages come from. In Telegram you also have the possibility to hide the original sender.

