Singer Louis Tomlinson sold out for his concert in Lima | TRENDS

In 2021, singer Louis Tomlinson, former member of one of the greatest phenomena in music history, One Direction, announced his first world tour to present his debut solo album “Walls” and to date records 1 billion views. on Spotify.

In this sense, the producer Move Concerts confirmed that the Louis Tomlinson concert in Lima for this June 1 sold out in just hours all the available tickets with the new change of venuewhich will now be at the Peru Explanada Arena, located at Av. Manuel Olguin 200 (side of Gate 7 of the Jockey Plaza, Surco).

Louis Tomlinson’s world tour arrives in Peru thanks to Move Concerts, a production company that has brought Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Jonas Brothers, among other young stars, to Peru.

In August 2019, Tomlinson won “Best Song – Male Artist” at the Teen Choice Awards with “Two of Us,” Walls’ first single, which has amassed over 40 million streams and over 23 million streams. of views on YouTube.

As a member of One Direction, Louis Tomlinson has sold over 100 million records, won 7 American Music Awards, 7 BBC Teen Awards, 6 Billboard Music Awards, 5 Billboard Touring Awards, 7 Brit Awards, 12 MTV Europe Awards, 4 MTV Video Awards. Awards, 3 People’s Choice Awards, 28 Teen Choice Awards, in a total of 193 awards from 286 nominations.

The artist has a large number of followers on social networks -which exceeds 54 million fans- where he shares various moments of his career, to the point of having broadcast live concerts to raise funds for charities.