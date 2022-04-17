Selena Gomez demonstrates how to wear a trendy bun

If we are looking for an example to follow in the world of fashion, there is no doubt that the best option to choose is the incomparable Selena Gomez.

The singer has proven time and time again that she is the best when it comes to style, Whether it’s on stage, at a gala or just a stroll through the mall, the famous star knows exactly how to pull off a beautiful hairstyle.

That’s because we’re going to teach you the right way to wear a modern bun with fringe. domed in an elegant and fashionable way in the artist’s own style.

Sophisticated and fine without resorting to the exaggerated





This is a perfect example of what we can achieve with a little ingenuity and dedication when choosing a hairstyle to surprise everyone wherever you go.

The also actress chose a low bun with fringe asymmetrically puffed out to attend this particular gala, where she also surprised attendees and paparazzi with a beautiful semi-transparent black dress with gold details.

Wavy fringes and a low braid to create a trendy bun It was the best option that the singer-songwriter of “Lose You To Love Me” chose to look different and striking.

Selena Gomez demonstrates how to wear a knotted bun





Again, the artist chose this beautiful and showy hairstyle to appear at another great eventalways accompanied by a resplendent dress, this time in pearly white with gold and black jewelry.

The wavy fringes make a perfect combination again with the bun and braids to give as a result a modern and very striking look.

This type of style is perfect to wear for fancy dinners or for a special celebration, be it a marriage or baptism.

Sometimes the simplest can be the best

It is clear that Selena Gomez can surpriselike any artist, with outstanding and dazzling styles when it comes to hairstyles, but sometimes it’s good to go back to the classics to feel unique.

The bun alone can be a perfect weapon when going out if we want to look sophisticated without spending too much time.if we combine it as an always brand new red dress with a neckline we will be the center of attention wherever we go.

It’s time to look beautiful, eye-catching and fashionable at the hands of the expert actress and her particular way of combining modern buns with puffed fringes to look perfect with the most incredible outfits.