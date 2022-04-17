Russia issues a warning to kyiv after losing its flagship in the Black Sea

Russia has begun to deploy in eastern and southern Ukraine some troops that withdrew from the north two weeks ago to prepare for its major offensive in Donbas, and has issued a warning to kyiv with a bombardment near the capital hours after losing its flagship in the Black Sea.

Russia “increases the air group and is establishing command and control systems” in the eastern operational zonesaid the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr ZelenskyUkraine’s troops number 44,000 in Donbas, and Russia’s main goal is to encircle them.

The US has seen a transfer of additional capabilities to Donbas, such as some artillery units, air support and command and control systems.

“There are 65 Russian battalion tactical groups (BTGs) in Ukraine and they are all focusing on the south and east”. The Russians “will try to introduce more BTG in the coming days,” a senior Pentagon official said Thursday on condition of anonymity.

The US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW), in turn, affirms that units of the 2nd Combined Arms Army, which had withdrawn from the Chernigov axis, would be deploying around Severodonetsk, north of Lugansk. .

If this movement is confirmed, he adds, it would be the first detachment withdrawn from the north to be relocated to the east.

DONETSK SUFFERS HEAVY BOMBINGS

Directly on the battlefield, the Donetsk region is under heavy shelling.

The governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko, stated today on his Telegram account that “almost all the towns along the front line are being attacked by the Russian armed horde.”

“The Russians are destroying Donetsk”He warned, citing the example of Márinka, who, he said, “since the beginning of the large-scale Russian invasion has been practically under constant fire.”

Since February 24, he added, 11 civilians have died and 48 have been injured in this city, three schools were damaged, a kindergarten, three administrative buildings, 13 high-rise buildings, 322 private houses and 26 companies.

Read more

In the southeast, in Mariupol russian forces they attacked the city with long-range missiles, using this resource for the first time since the war begansaid Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk.

The Mayor’s Office also denounced “a new level of ‘cleansing’ of the occupants”, after accusing Russia this week of having deployed 13 mobile crematoria in the city.

Residents still in the besieged city on the shores of the Sea of ​​Azov recounted how “Russian troops have begun the process of exhuming the bodies that were buried in the courtyards of residential buildings“.

Russia in turn announced today the complete liberation of the Ilyich metallurgical plant, where some of the soldiers of the 36th Ukrainian Marine Brigade surrendered on Wednesday.

However, Motuzyanyk assured that “active fighting continues near the plant and in the port area”, which Russia also claimed this week to have taken.

On the southern front, in Kherson, where Russia occupies a large part of the region, and in Mykolaiv, Russian troops continued to launch missiles and artillery at different points in the area.

Usually, “the operational zone of the Black Sea remains tense”according to Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command.

“Having received a crushing defeat in both naval personnel and imperial ambitions, the enemy forces frantically sought revenge, strengthening aerial reconnaissance, intensifying missile strikes, sabotage and propaganda activities,” it said.

BLOW ON RUSSIA AND VICTORY FOR UKRAINIAN MORALITY

This is a reference to the blow suffered by Russia with the sinking of the Moskva missile cruiser (Moscow), the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

The Russian Defense Ministry admitted last night that the cruiser had sunk, although it assured that it lost the ship due to an accidental fire that caused the detonation of its ammunition and not by Ukrainian Neptun missiles.

Previously, on March 24, the Russian Alligator-class landing ship Saratov was also damagedaccording to London.

“Both events are likely to prompt Russia to review its maritime posture in the Black Sea,” British intelligence said today.

For the ISW, the sinking of the Russian ship is a “blessing for Ukrainian morale, as a symbol of Ukraine’s capabilities to counterattack the Russian Navy.”

But, he adds, “it is unlikely to deal a decisive blow to Russian operations in general.”

DOUBLE MESSAGE FROM RUSSIA TO UKRAINE

Hours after losing Moskva, Russia sent two warning messages in one to Ukraine: that it has not lost the ability to launch missiles from the sea and that it can easily reach kyiv.

At dawn it launched Kalibr missiles from the sea against an industrial plant 16 kilometers from the capital and destroyed the workshops that “produced and repaired long-range and medium-range anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as anti-ship missiles”like the Neptunes.

Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov explained the bombing as a response to alleged Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory, such as yesterday’s in the Belgorod and Kursk border regions.

“The number and scale of missile strikes against targets in kyiv will increase in response to any attacks of a terrorist nature or sabotage on Russian territory by the nationalist regime in kyiv,” he noted.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said today that interceptions of Russian telephone conversations would confirm that “Russia itself shot at the town of Klímovo” (in Belgorod), allegedly to “provoke” Ukraine.

VIDEO | Russia attacks the Neptune missile factory in kyiv that would have sunk the Moscow ship