Rumors point to a new wedding between Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were recently married in the city of Las Vegas. However, the couple would be thinking of saying yes again, this time with legal validity.

The news of the spontaneous marriage in Las Vegas surprised the fans of bothsince it broke with all the schemes.

Now, new signs indicate that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker They’re going to do the wedding seriously. This would happen only with her intimate circle of friends and family.

This was reported by People magazine according to a source close to the couple. “They don’t want a big wedding,” she told the aforementioned outlet.

The Kardashians would not agree with a small celebration

The same source assured that the family of kourtney kardashian he wants a big wedding, different from what the couple wants. In fact, they are going to “host a bachelorette party and celebrate as much as possible.”

It was last October when the businesswoman confirmed her engagement to Travis Barker. With a tender postcard, kourtney kardashian He wrote “forever” on his Instagtram account:

kim kardashian posted emojis of hearts and rings, while Khloé expressed her affection: “I love you my beautiful sister.” In the same way, the couple received congratulations from dozens of faces from the entertainment world and from their millions of followers.

For its part, the Blink 182 drummer also wrote “Forever.” In this way, he replicated the same message on his social networks, where he shared another postcard from the moment of his marriage commitment.

They were neighbors and friends for several years, however, At the beginning of 2021 they began the romance that ended up being quickly formalized.