Rihanna assumes that she will not be a good mother after not continuing to fulfill a tradition

singer and businesswoman Rihanna, 33, considers that she will not be an exemplary mother for not fully complying with a tradition. To date, she has not wanted to know the sex of the baby she is expecting and for this reason she asked the doctor who has been evaluating her pregnancy if that was bad.

During the photographs that were taken of her for Vogue magazine, she also revealed that at this stage as a mother she does not feel that it is necessary to reveal the gender of the baby, they will only do so when the couple considers it necessary. At the same time she explained that she doesn’t like the idea of ​​throwing a party for the gender reveal of her first child.

“When we’re ready to tell the world we’ll just tell them“, He indicated after his trip to Paris.

She added that she does not like the idea of ​​​​organizing a baby shower, accompanied by stuffed animals and pastel colors, for which she believes it would be a complete “nightmare”.

Businesswoman Rihanna unveiled at the end of January, which is waiting for its first son with rapper A$AP Rocky, and it was after the revelation of several photos that the media spread the news.

The couple began the relationship in mid-2020 after his previous romances didn’t work out. In addition, the singer had the rapper displaced for a long time after not wanting to be linked to him for a few years.

“He is the love of my life, my girl. Everything in life is better, much better when you have found the ultimate person. She alone would be equal to a million of the above. I think when you know it, you know it,” the rapper explained in an interview with GQ.

Rihanna for at least five years would have given her musical career a pause after the infinities of projects that he had, because he did not have time to face them all at the same time. Some are with Fenty Skin, Fenty Beauty, Fenty, I mean, his cosmetics company.

