Reese Witherspoon explains she suffered from panic attacks

It’s hard to believe that an actress like Reese witherspoon, whose cheerful and fun attitude always accompanies him, go through such a hard time. The actress, with whom it is inevitable to laugh every time we see her do yoga with her dog or innovate in the kitchen with some of her green smoothies, has wanted to openly tell about the mental problems she suffered in 2014, while was in full filming of Alma Salvaje (Wild, its original title). A film that she herself produced and starred in, based on the book by Cheryl Strayed, in which the author recounted her own experience crossing more than 1,000 kilometers of the Pacific Massif Trail alone, after a difficult personal situation.

“I had panic attacks for three weeks before we start,” Reese admitted in an interview for Interview. “There was the issue of nudity, sexuality and drug use, but also having to be alone on camera with no other actors.”

The interpreter he rolled for days with a 30 kilo backpack in tow and completely alone, in front of cameras and the production team. “There were probably 25 days of shooting where I didn’t have any other actors in front of me. It was just me, the camera and the backpack. I was like, ‘Is this really going to be that boring?'”

He says that it has been the hardest film to shoot to date, but also the one that changed him the most. “I don’t know if I’ll ever work that hard again, but it changed me on a cellular level.”

During that time he says he suffered from panic attacks: “I underwent hypnosisI was very scared,” admits the actress, who did not want to go into more detail about that treatment.

The hypnotherapy It has been studied in cases of conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome, migraines, anxiety or post-traumatic stress, and although there are experts who defend it, from the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) they point out that “the general evidence It’s not conclusive.”

