PHOTO: The ‘Teen Mom’ star poses nude after moving in

The MTV star said she has been “released.”

“Teen Mom OG” star Mackenzie McKee shared photos from a nude photo shoot she did on Instagram on April 17. The mother of three was left out of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion,” but McKee hinted that she would not be attending. stop at the snub.

When you realize that people’s opinions of you are NOT YOUR BUSINESS. You are free,” she said, tagging Reese Witherspoon, who shared that statement as the best advice she has ever received.

The photo showed McKee without clothes and touching his knees with one of his hands. His long blonde hair covered his chest as he grinned at the camera.

If there is a second season of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion,” McKee would only attend one way.

“Only if ‘everyone’ is invited,” McKee told a fan who asked if he would appear in the second season, according to The Sun. “I just hope they tell the truth this time.”

McKee claimed that MTV “lied” to him about the spinoff in January 2022.

“It’s the lies that bother me. It’s not being part of the group that bothers me, so I kept my mouth shut because I don’t want people to say, ‘Oh, she’s just jealous,’” she told The Sun.

“I was disappointed to be told that there were a select few people from each show and that it had nothing to do with one being left out, which is not true,” she continued. “I am so confused. I was the only one not invited and they refused to say that out loud. But okay, I got over it. I’m not going to be so petty.”

McKee told fans how she got over her husband’s cheating scandals

The “Teen Mom OG” star is one of the only cast members to remain married to her partner, but her marriage to husband Josh McKee has not been without its ups and downs.

McKee was promoted to share the secret of their relationship after receiving a proposed question from a fan.

“Josh and I went through a time where we took a break and we both got out of our marriage,” she wrote on Instagram, according to screenshots shared on Reddit.

“MTV filmed us both admitting what we had done and only aired their version,” McKee wrote. “If my husband had gone and cheated while my ass was faithful, I can promise he would have gone. “But honestly, I’m glad I went through that moment because he just made us realize that we are people and now we laugh at everything. My marriage is happier than most of the ‘perfect’ marriages I see around me.”

Fans mocked McKee’s relationship advice

Fans on Reddit didn’t appreciate McKee’s advice.

“Hahaha my marriage has gone through difficult times, who hasn’t? We don’t brag about it and no one cheated on us and I’m not happy that we’ve been through bad times 🤣 it’s part of life but not everything is sunshine,” one person wrote.

Some people weren’t sure why McKee was still with Josh, even if she could get over the infidelity.

“An emotionally unavailable man will rip your soul out until there is nothing left but emptiness. And he cheats on top of it. What exactly does she love about him? they said.

