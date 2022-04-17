Pax, Angelina Jolie’s son who became a Hollywood heartthrob and breaks hearts

Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, is the second son, considering the age, of Angelina Jolie. He is preceded by his brother Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt and is followed by his sisters Zahara Marley and Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, as well as twins Vivienne Marcheline and Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt.

He is the most reserved of the family, although he gets along well when he is in front of the cameras. He was adopted by the famous actress in 2007 when he was 3 and a half years old, and now at 18 years old, he has become a young heartthrob.

He has known how to steal the hearts of Hollywood for his good looks and reserved attitude, and here we will tell you a little about him.

Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt was born in Vietnam

Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt lived the first years of his life in the Tam Binh orphanage in Ho Chi Minh City, under the name of Pham Quang Sang, until he was adopted by the American actress Angelina Jolie in 2007, who a year later legally changed his name.

Little is known about Pax’s biological family, it is known that he was abandoned at birth in a local hospital in Vietnam in 2003. The Vietnamese authorities could not find the whereabouts of his biological mother, so the Tam Binh orphanage took him away. fostered when he was 1 month old.

Angelina Jolie, leaving the orphanage with her little boy, wrote in the guest book: “Thank you for taking such wonderful care of my son. I am sure he will miss his beautiful and caring staff as much as they miss him.”

When she adopted him, Angelina had already adopted Maddox and Zahara, and had just given birth to her first biological daughter, Shiloh. Pax quickly connected with Maddox, in fact, Jolie says that together they face the whole family, although there are times when they don’t get along so well.

Pax and his complicated relationship with his father, Brad Pitt

As a child, it was common to see Pax in the arms of his adoptive father, Brad Pitt, however, since the complicated separation of his parents began, the relationship between them also cracked.

Pax Thien appears to be very close to Angelina Jolie, although she is very close to all of her children. But in this case, the two have been photographed shopping or eating together on many occasions.

In 2015, Angelina Jolie said in an interview for Vogue that she makes sure to spend time with her children individually and together, so she always schedules her schedule based on that.

But instead the dynamic with Brad Pitt seems to be completely different. It is no secret to anyone that the couple did not separate on good terms and although they have tried to fix their personal problems for their children, things are clearly not the same as before.

In fact, Brad’s relationship with his older children after the divorce is extremely strained, especially with Maddox, who did not attend his father’s 55th birthday like his brothers did.

According to information leaked to the media, Pitt hoped to get closer to Pax, taking advantage of the fact that Maddox is in Korea studying at university, because he feels that the elder has a lot of influence with him.

However, the situation does not seem to have gone as he wanted, since that same source assures that Pax and Brad do not speak when they are together, and that the relationship between them is practically non-existent.

