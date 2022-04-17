Paul Verhoeven wants sex back in James Bond movies

The producers of james-bond They have yet to announce which actor will replace Daniel Craig like the new 007 after the veteran retired his version of the character last year with No Time to Diebut the filmmaker Paul Verhoeven he’s more interested in the return of sex scenes to the franchise than a new actor.

Verhoeven, creator of some of the most memorable intimate scenes in cinema, with films like Basic Instinct Y showgirlsexpressed his frustration to The Sunday Times because many of today’s Hollywood studio releases are sexless.

“It’s about crashing and exploding,” Verhoeven said of studio movies these days. “Sometimes these movies are funny, but the narration says nothing about us now. I don’t see any other thought in the Marvel or Bond movies other than action.”

The erotic thriller expert director said, “I would come back to reality with cars that don’t jump up into the sky” if he were in charge of the next James Bond movie. While the director was a fan of Craig’s debut Bond film, Royal Casinowasn’t much of a fan of Craig’s last Bond movie, No Time to Die. The main reason: the latter did not include any sex scenes. “There was always sex in Bond!” Verhoven said. “They didn’t show a breast, or whatever. But they had some sex, some passion.”

Craig’s first film featured intimate moments between Bond and the character of Eve GreenVesper Lynd, but No Time to Die eliminated any intimate scenes between Bond and his new partner, Madeline Swann (Lea Seydoux).

As for Verhoeven, the director delivered some shocking new sex scenes with his latest work, the lesbian nun drama Benedetta. The film premiered at Cannes last year and is now streaming in the US on Hulu, and can be purchased from various platforms in Latin America and Spain. As for the Bond movies, all agent 007 movies are available on Amazon Prime Video.

