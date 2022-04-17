Oscar Awards 2022: Billie Eilish, Sebastián Yatra and more confirmed shows | Entertainment

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

Don’t miss the live performances of the superstars

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

This Sunday, March 27, the oscars 2022 and they will be a great celebration with the live presentation of artists such as Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Sebastián Yatra and others that have been confirmed.

Like every year, the most important film awards ceremony will feature live performances by the nominees for “Best Original Song” so you can enjoy the performances and don’t miss them.

Know who presented at the Oscar Awards 2022 below:

Live presentations of the Oscars 2022

Beyonce will be presented with his song “Be Alive” of the movie king richard; Billie Eilish and Finneas will present “No Time To Die” live from the new movie james-bond with the same title; Reba McEntire will perform “Somehow You Do” from Four Good Dayswhile Sebastián Yatra will give his show “Dos Oruguitas” from Charm from Disney.

The red carpet of the Oscars 2022 will start at 5:00 p.m. and the award ceremony, where you can see the live shows, will start at 6:00 p.m. and you can follow it through TNT.