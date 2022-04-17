After the Capcom’s big hit with Resident Evil Village, fans are already looking forward to the next steps of the Japanese company in relation to this successful franchise. At the moment there is nothing announced, and although the strongest rumors take us to the long-awaited Resident Evil 4 Remake, now it seems that they would have leaked new details of Resident Evil 9which we assume will come at some point, especially after seeing the end of Resident Evil 8, in which several loose ends are left.

As many of you will remember, at the beginning of last year, several rumors indicated that the development of Resident Evil 9 would already be underwayIn addition, the reliable Dusk Golem mentioned that the ninth installment could return to the pure terror that we live in Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, from the hand of a new protagonist, named Rose Winters. So now, in the company of these rumors, the well-known BOCOBOCACO would have revealed new details of Resident Evil 9.

New details of Resident Evil 4 Remake are leaked

New Resident Evil 9 Details Leaked