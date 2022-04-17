Netflix: 3 unmissable movies to see from April 17 to 24

The last days of the holidays Holy Weekcontinues to leave us new titles in the Netflix streaming platform. In the third week of April, among the novelties we will have from classics to Mexican projects that are very well received by the public.

So that you do not waste time trying to choose one of the movies, we leave you three new movies that you can see from April 17 to 24.

In this article we share a brief review of each one and the official trailer provided by Netflix. Remember that if you like these recommendations, you can share this article with your friends, family and partner.

The Wild Shrew (Poskromienie zlosnicy)

2022 | Duration: 112 minutes | Poland | Rated 3.6 out of 10 on filmaffinity.com |

Poskromienie zlosnicy. Photo: Special

What is the tape about? This new Polish film reminds us by its title of Shakespeare’s famous play “The Taming of the Shrew”, however it presents us with an original narration.

It tells the story of a heartbroken scientist who returns to her village to start over, while her brother hires a handsome stranger to convince her to sell her land.

Distribution: Piotr Cyrwus, Jan Kardasinski, Magdalena Lamparska, Dorota Landowska, Adam Malysz, Piotr Polk, Mikolaj Roznerski, Tomasz Sapryk, Magdalena Schejbal, Dorota Stalinska, Elzbieta Trzaskos, Mariusz Wach, and Slawomir Zapala.

Rush: passion and glory (Rush)

2013 | Duration: 123 minutes | United Kingdom | Rated 7.2 out of 10 on filmaffinity.com |

What is the tape about? This impressive film tells us about the rivalry between two great Formula 1 drivers, the British James Hunt and the Austrian Niki Lauda, ​​especially in 1976, when Lauda suffered a very serious accident that almost cost him his life.

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Daniel Brühl, Alexandra Maria Lara, Olivia Wilde, Pierfrancesco Favino, Natalie Dormer, Christian McKay, Stephen Mangan, David Calder, Alistair Petrie, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Colin Stinton and Jamie Sives.

Trust No One: On the Trail of the Crypto King (Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King)

2022 | Duration: 90 minutes | United Kingdom | 88 percent of Google Users liked this movie |

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King. Photo: Special.

What is the tape about? There is only one rule in the world of cryptocurrencies: trust no one. $250 million worth of Bitcoin disappears from QuadrigaCX, once the largest cryptocurrency exchange in Canada, and the only person who could recover it mysteriously dies.

Greed is a matter of life and death in this true crime documentary about the rise and fall of QuadrigaCX, the mysterious death of its founder Gerry Cotton, and the victims who had to deal with the aftermath.

