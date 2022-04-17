More NXT 2.0 wrestlers could appear on NXT UK
WWE It is used to making movements in its rosters, something that applies to all brands, including its development territories. Since NXT UK appeared, there are many superstars who have crossed the pond to join the ranks of NXT / NXT 2.0, such as Pete Dunne, Dakota Kai, Rhea Ripley, Ridge Holland or Gunther, among others. The last to do so have been Pretty Deadly, who were recently crowned new NXT Couples Champions.
Nevertheless, lately we are witnessing a curious temporary transfer of talent between both rosters. We have seen it with A-Kid, who was recently invited to the United States to participate in 3 episodes of NXT 2.0, where he received a great reception. The next to do so will be Nathan Frazer, as announced in the latest episode of WWE’s multicolored brand.
On the other hand, we have the reverse path, with talent from the United States traveling to London to participate in NXT UK. The last to do so has been Roderick Strong, who even had a starting opportunity against Ilja Dragunov for the NXT UK Championship.
Now, it looks like more NXT 2.0 talent will be participating in upcoming NXT UK tapings. Lash Legend, Ivy Nile and Damon Kemp shared photos on Instagram where they can be seen in front of the NXT UK logo in Londonimplying that we will see them in future episodes of the British brand.
It should be remembered that, with the relaunch of NXT 2.0, WWE has chosen to send talent from the main rosterfundamentally from Raw, to your development brand as a strategy to gain audience and notoriety. After AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler, now it’s Natalya’s turn. The fighter surprised fans by appearing during a Cora Jade promo. However, what began as an emotional segment ended with the veteran fighter attacking Jade. Natalya will once again get into an NXT ring to face Tatum Paxley in the next episode of WWE’s multicolored brand.
