Matt Hardy accuses Vince McMahon of thinking teams are disposable

Vince McMahon is one of the most important figures in the history of wrestling. The president of WWE managed to take this show sport to heights of popularity never seen before. Nevertheless, it is well known that he has his own way of doing things.

McMahon has never shaken his pulse when it comes to separating any team from the roster, usually with the intention of causing a confrontation between former colleagues. Something that we have seen countless times in WWE, is not so common in other wrestling promotions. Matt Hardy knows this very well. The veteran fighter has competed around the world throughout his long career, taking the name of the Hardy Boyz to the top during his stay in WWE, to finally become one more victim of this type of storylines.

In this sense, the current AEW star wanted to comment on this topic in the latest edition of his podcast “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” where he accused Vince McMahon of thinking teams are disposable. Here we leave you with their statements in this regard, transcript courtesy of Fightful:

“I really think that Vince McMahon never really saw tag teams as a main event. He just thinks they’re disposable. I knew that we were killing merchandising and that the rights we were earning were from another world. But I still think that he felt that we were resilient and that we were not hurt by losses. I think that to maintain credibility, you have to win, especially in key situations. But tag team wrestling has never been Vince’s thing.“.

Certainly, Vince McMahon has a particular way of doing things. The president of WWE will always do what he wants and no one will make him change his mind. Recently, he decided to be part of the WrestleMania 38 card, playing one last match against Pat McAfee. However, his participation in the great event will be remembered for the failed stunner which he “received” from “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

