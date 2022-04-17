Matt Cardona sent an image to Vince McMahon with his new collection of titles

The multiple champion of various wrestling promotions, Matt Cardona was invited The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast and in this space he confessed that he had sent WWE owner Vince McMahon a photograph of him with a large collection of championships on your arms.

“2 years ago, on April 15, 2020, I was fired by WWE. It had to happen. It was one of the best things that has happened to me in my career and in my life. These last 2 years have been incredible. My goal was never to prove anyone wrong. I wanted to prove myself and my fans right, and I have. And I’ll continue doing it. I’m still here and I’m always ready!

And speaking of Ultimo (Dragon), I recreated that photo and sent it to Vince McMahon. Well, by the time this comes out, I did.”

During his time in WWE he was known as Zack Ryder, living great moments in the company, but never establishing himself at the top of the mountain of superstars. For this reason, when he was released from his contract with the company, he took the opportunity to reinvent himself and thus has shown the best of his qualities inside and outside the ring.

With this new character, Cardona has made his own mark on promotions like Impact Wrestling, GCW and NWA. among other. Always playing with the character of his interpretations and even getting together with his wife Chelsea Green to the delight of his fans.

