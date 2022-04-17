Marie-Claire | These are the benefits of Jennifer Aniston’s exercise routine

Jennifer Aniston She is one of those actresses that maintains healthy habits and a rigorous training plan to maintain your figure. The Friends actress managed to lose 13 kiloss, during the ten years that he recorded the famous series of the NBCeating Cobb Salad which quickly became popular tik tok. Now it was learned that In addition to doing yoga on a daily basis, Aniston is a fan of biking.

These are the benefits of Jennifer Aniston’s exercise routine

What Madonna and Kate Moss, Aniston uses the bicycle to continue with his rigorous training plan, in addition to contributing to a more sustainable world. The protagonist of “The Morning Show” assured in an interview that this means of transport allowed him to improve his physical form considerablysince at least uses it three times a weekdedicating some 45 minutes at a moderate pace.

If you decide to use the bicycle, just like Jennifer, as a means of transportation or just to train, you will notice many benefits for your health. Cardiologists recommend this activity because, With each pedal stroke, the heart pumps blood favoring the circulatory system: your body will be more oxygenated (increasing lung capacity), it helps reduce bad cholesterol and calories are burned.

These are the benefits of Jennifer Aniston’s exercise routine

In addition, when using the bicycle daily It will allow you to gain muscle mass, toning thighs and buttocks.

Image gallery