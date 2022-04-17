Liz Sheridan: The actress who was Jerry’s mom on Seinfeld has died

Liz Sheridan, who played Jerry Seinfeld’s loving and accommodating mom on the comedy series Seinfeld He passed away last Friday. Barely five days beforeon April 10, It had been his 93rd birthday. the actress died in her sleep of natural causes, said her representative and friend amanda hendonwhat He did not reveal any other details, including where Sheridan lived.

“She was always grateful to her fans and felt blessed to have enjoyed decades of working in the entertainment industry,” Amanda Hendon said in a statement.

Another one of the Seinfeld moms, Estelle Harris, passed away two weeks ago on April 2. Harris, who played the grumpy mom of George Costanza (Jason Alexander), was also 93 years old.

Liz was always the sweetest, nicest TV mom a son could wish for. Every time she came on our show it was the coziest feeling for me. So lucky to have known her. pic.twitter.com/ae9TDHQILU —Jerry Seinfeld (@JerrySeinfeld) April 15, 2022

Who was Liz Sheridan from ‘Seinfeld’?

Her role as Helen in Seinfeld It was perhaps the most famous of the actress, who died at the age of 93, but came after decades of work in theater and on television. In the 1970s, Sheridan performed in Broadway plays and musicals such as happy ending with meryl streep Y ball room. Another of his outstanding productions was the solo show Mrs. Seinfeld Sings.

Sheridan had guest roles on shows like kojak, Cagney & Lacey Y Family Tiesin addition to playing the annoying neighbor Raquel Ochmonek in alpha from 1986 to 1990. He was part of Seinfeld throughout the series, from 1990 to 1998, performing with Barney Martin like her husband Morty.

“Is there someone who doesn’t like me?”said Helen of her beloved Jerry.

The actress participated in films such as Legal Eagles, forget paris Y Wedding Bell Blues. The 2010 TV movie The Rooneys it was one of his last credits.

Her affair with James Dean

in his book dizzy & jimmy, Sheridan recalled her early 1950s romance with then-unknown James Dean. Sheridan, nicknamed dizzywas a young nightclub dancer in New York when he met Dean. After they broke up, he became a star in movies like Rebel Without a Cause. He died in a car accident in 1955 at the age of 24.

Elizabeth Ann Sheridanwas born in New York and married the jazz player William Dale Wales, who died in 2003. Sheridan is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Hendon said.

