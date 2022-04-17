Kylie Jenner’s Baby Dad Travis Scott Shares New Video With Daughter Stormi In Rare Appearance Following Astroworld Tragedy

KYLIE Jenner’s baby daddy Travis Scott has shared a new video with his daughter, Stormi.

The rare appearance comes six months after the Astroworld tragedy.

5

On his Instagram Stories, Travis, 30, posted a short clip of him spending Easter Sunday with his four-year-old daughter, Stormi.

The father of two smiled as he filmed from inside what appeared to be a golf cart.

Travis kept his outfit relaxed in a white t-shirt and baseball cap, while Stormi looked adorable in a pink dress.

He made faces and stuck his tongue out at the camera.

Another slide showed the father-daughter couple celebrating Easter.

The little girl played with her toys as her Travis captioned the image: “Easter bunny brought more dolls lol.”

The Sicko Mode hitmaker has been quiet on social media since a crowd at his Astroworld festival killed 10 people on November 5, 2021.

In one of his few posts since the tragedy, Travis said he was “taking the time and space to grieve.”

However, earlier this month, several huge billboards mocking his return to music caused controversy.

Fans went wild after the billboards were seen in Los Angeles, with many raging online against the musician.

KYLIE’S VACATION

On the other hand, Travis’s girlfriend and baby mom, Kylie, has been spending more and more time in the public eye since giving birth to her baby in February.

The Hulu star enjoyed a wild weekend at Coachella with her sister, Kendall Jenner, 26.

The model shared a clip on her Instagram Stories that showed Kylie letting her hair down while kissing a bottle of 818 Tequilla.

The reality star wore a black leather jacket while out partying with Kendall and her friend Hailey Bieber.

NAME GAME

This weekend, Kylie also gave fans an update on her newborn baby while posting another rare photo.

However, both she and Travis are yet to reveal their new name after announcing that they had dropped the Wolf moniker.

The beauty mogul shared a snap with her Instagram followers of Travis holding his son in his arms.

Kylie’s newborn wore adorable black booties with red bottoms, while Travis rocked a plaid shirt with ripped jeans and lots of glitter.

5

5

5