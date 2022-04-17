Kim Jong-un boasts of military power emulating Tom Cruise in ‘Top Gun’

Leather jacket, sunglasses, leadership gestures, slow-motion images, action music and escorted by two high-ranking soldiers. The leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un, has wanted to exploit its weapons potential after successfully launching its new intercontinental missile.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VkUPpEzrFOk

North Korean state television today showed footage of the launch of the Hwasong-17, the new intercontinental ballistic missile Army ICBM that was fired on Thursday and is believed to have a range of about 15,000 kilometers.

The host Ri Chung-hee, Always in charge of broadcasting the most important news for the regime, she explained, wearing a traditional pink suit, that the North Korean Strategic Forces successfully launched the missile from Sunan International Airport in Pyongyang as a test.

Its introduction gave way to a montage accompanied by suspenseful music and slow-motion segments which shows leader Kim Jong-un and two of the key figures in the missile program, the director of the National Academy of Defense Sciences, Jang Chang-ha, and the deputy director of the Department of Machinery, Kim Jong -sik, synchronizing their watches to get the missile out of the hangar.

Shown below is the deployment of the massive missile, believed to be the longest in the world (estimated to be about 23 meters, more than Russian, Chinese or American missiles that have that kind of scope).

The eleven-axis mobile erector platform (TEL) is responsible for raising the projectile and, after the countdown, firing it to the cry of “manse!” (exclamation originating in the Chinese imperial court and used in Northeast Asia that can be translated as “long live!”).

KCTV reproduces after the takeoff of the artifact from different angles (including a high-altitude drone shot) and offers images taken from a camera mounted on the missile and of what appears to be the successful undocking of the projectile’s first stage before giving way to celebrations by Kim and the rest of the military personnel.

Thursday’s test was the first of an ICBM since 2017 and it contributes to the increase in tension in the region since it means for North Korea to break the moratorium that it self-imposed in 2018 to try to achieve a climate of diplomatic understanding with the US.

The North Korean regime outlined at the 2021 single party congress a five-year weapons modernization plan that is behind its current string of weapons tests (12 since the beginning of the year, a record number).