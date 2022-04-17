Khloé Kardashian Reveals How She Found Out About Tristan Thompson’s Paternity

As for how deep the Hulu series will go into scandal when it premieres this month, khloe previously hinted that viewers will watch events unfold on screen.

“It will be addressed on the show,” the former Khloé & Lamar star told Variety in March. “As a family, we try to protect the privacy of our partners or significant others, as they didn’t actually sign up for this. But if something is really public like this was, it would be weird if Tristan was part of the show and then all of a sudden he’s gone and we never talk about it.”

Khloe Kardashian

(Getty Images)



Nevertheless, khloe he went on to clarify that the scandal will not be a “protracted situation” in the new series, stating that he is aware that “people are probably a little tired of this”.

khloe kardashian started dating Thompson in 2016 and welcomed their daughter two years later. Shortly before True’s arrival, the former Boston Celtics player was accused of being unfaithful to him with several women. Although the couple initially stayed together, they called it quits in early 2019 after Thompson will kiss Jordyn Woods.

During the first episode of the new Kardashian-Jenner family series, khloe reflects on his most recent break with the athlete. “Tristan is very determined that we get back together,” he said, admitting that he also has “a lot of reservations and guards up” because of his troubled past.