Khloe Kardashian Admits She Photoshopped Her Daughter in Disneyland Photos

Khloe Kardashian accidentally revealed that she photoshopped her daughter True Thompson in photos from December 2021.

To celebrate her daughter’s fourth birthday on April 12, Kardashian took True to the Disneyland theme park in California. The Good American founder posted clips of her visit to her Instagram story on Tuesday, in which she told fans it was the first time her daughter had visited the park.

“This is the first time that True is in Disneyland,” she said while filming herself and her daughter True, whom she shares with her ex, Tristan Thompson. “We’re going to It’s A Small World.”

However, fans were quick to notice that Kim Kardashian’s sister had previously shared photos of True, along with Kim’s daughter, Chicago West, at Disneyland last December. The Instagram post at first sparked speculation from fans about her bleaching and they claimed it was edited. An eagle-eyed TikTok user determined that True’s face was Photoshopped onto the body of Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster. Now, it seems that the fans were right.

“Well the ***,” Khloe Kardashian tweeted on April 13, after a fan posted side-by-side screenshots to compare the photoshopped image to Kardashian’s recent Instagram Story. “Anyway… let’s focus on something else,” she wrote with an emoji crying with laughter. “Our show airs in a few days.”

The Kardashian-Jenner family was previously accused of editing her social media posts and has received widespread criticism for promoting unrealistic body ideals.

Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian deleted an Instagram post promoting her shapewear line’s newest swimwear collection after fans noticed Kardashian’s crooked leg in one of the photos. The SKIMS founder also faced criticism when fans noticed her “third hand of hers” in a snakeskin-inspired photo shoot.

The family is known to Photoshop their children as well. When speaking with Ellen Degeneres in 2019, Kim explained that she Photoshopped Ella North’s daughter into her family Christmas card because she was having a bad day. “She was crying because she wanted her specific hairstyle, whatever,” Kardashian said.