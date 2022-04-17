Kendall Jenner hits hip pants and top at Coachella 2022

Kendall Jenner has dazzled with its appearance in the festival most anticipated of the year. Coachella 2022 has already begun and is showing us how, in addition to establishing itself as a key event on a musical level, it is also a key event due to the role that the outfit in it. The celebrities congregated during the days of its duration are sheathed in styles that fuse, for the most part, the style boho with aesthetics western. However, there will be certain attendees who will surely surprise us with memorable style suggestions.

It is the case of the supermodel, Kendall Jenner. The one belonging to the club kardashian jenner did not want to miss said californian festival celebrated in the middle of the desert. For the occasion, he has decided to point out that the leather pantscontrary to what some may think, will become suitable for this Spring/Summer 2022. It will definitely rise as the confection that promises to unseat any other pants in vogue for 2022even the cowboys.

It is true that the street style has ruled that the leather pants that will be worn will be dyed in stunning shades such as eclectic blue or green. However, although the risky women of the asphalt will be able to dare with the bets color block, Kendall Jenner has confirmed that timeless colors such as black or brown do not cease.

The American businesswoman –along with her stylist Dani Michelle– has opted for the y2k aesthetic to go to Coachella Festival 2022. And, after having investigated the pants that have been declared off the radar of the trends for 2022 (and their replacements), succumbed to the leather effectmaterial that we rescued from the 2000s.

As expected, Kendall Jenner once again declares herself a muse for those who seek to be inspired by the stylistic currents that revolutionized the streets in the 2000s. This essence has completely shaken the fashion industry. fashion and, finding ourselves in the middle of April, we have the strong conviction that it will remain with us for a long time.

Kendall Jenner’s trendy pants look at Coachella 2022

Kendall Jenner has been sighted in Coachella Festival 2022 sheathed in some leather pants long belonging to the firm Caroline Reznik. It is a ‘V’-shaped design, a detail that stands as a synonym of freedom and sensuality since it ruled the wardrobes of celebrities in the years 2000.

The kind of trousersIt also has an XXL silver buckle that radiates personality and character. This piece has been combined with a cropped top with straps in black. Also, it is worth mentioning the hairstyle that she wore Jenner. A loose red hair that was decorated by braids on the sides of the face, movement beauty with which a style of the decade of the two thousand ends in its entirety.