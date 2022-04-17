Keith Urban talks about how his wife, Nicole Kidman, saved him

Keith Urban is a successful country performer whose most recent single, “One Too Many,” has been streamed more than 400 million times. Nevertheless, his name means nothing to many if it is not associated with that of his wife, the Australian Nicole Kidman.

Nicole and Keith have been married since 2006 and have two daughters together.: Sunday, 13, and Faith, 10.

Keith Urban’s success came in the late 1990s, along with his struggle with alcohol and cocaine addiction.. He entered rehab in 1998 and, once married to Nicole, a celebrity clinic.

“Thank You” is a song in which he gives thanks for life. A letter addressed to Nicole Kidman. “My dad was an alcoholic, so I grew up in an alcoholic household and it took me a long time to believe that I was wired in the same way.”he told “The Times” in an interview.

“I don’t talk about it much because I love that my audience can come and have a good time. I have nothing against drugs or alcohol. Everyone does what he wants to do to have a good time. I just realized I’m allergic to it. Someone said: ‘Do you have allergies? What happens when you drink?’ And I said, ‘I get nervous.’

He sought a different way of being in the world. “I’m glad nothing has changed in my music. I wrote a lot of hit songs while drunk. I wrote quite soberly. I feel lucky that it hasn’t defined my creativity”.