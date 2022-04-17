Karol G cries and dedicates a moving message before her presentation at Coachella: “May it last me forever”

the beautiful colombian Karol G will finally make one of her big dreams come true: sing festival Coachella 2022, the largest in California and one of the most important in music. La Bichota posted a story on his Instagram account crying and giving a moving message to all his fans.

“Today is already Coachella: I want this moment that I dreamed of so much to last forever“, wrote Carol G while crying and showed her tricolor nails of the flag of Colombia. Yesterday she did not forget to remember that she would be at Coachella 2022 today: “La Bichota Hij *** de pu **** arrived”, with an animal print outfit that made even the most conservative drool.

Undoubtedly Carol G She is the most important Latin artist today. She has been conquering spaces in the Anglo world by leaps and bounds since 2021, just as her Colombian countrymen and leading exponents of the reggaeton: Maluma Y J Balvin. He recently received the Breaker Award at the Billboard Women in Music, which reward women in the music industry. There a very emotional speech in English.

He also received more than 18 awards in different awards during 2021. His Bichota Tour it was the highest-grossing tour for Hispanic artists. He is recording a series for Netflix Together with Sofía Vergara, he launched a line of Crocs footwear, visited a women’s prison in his native Colombia, was on the cover of countless magazines such as Vogue Mexico and Latin America where he talked about how “Bichota” changed his life and also, Karol G will conquer the Coachella 2022 festival today.

One of the great uncertainties of the night is whether Becky G and Karol G will sing “MAMIII” together. Recently, the former Anuel AA She sang the song live for the first time and from her Instagram account she asked her friend to sing it soon on stage. That could happen tonight but, until the moment of the closing of this note, everything was uncertain beyond the emotion of both for being in Coachella 2021.

For her part, Becky G showed off one of her famous dances but to the rhythm of the Mexican regional with a very short top that left part of her attributes visible. Without a doubt, the singer has her Mexican origin on the surface. It is about to release a new song and has not stopped showing it off on social networks.

just two days ago, Becky G and Karol G released a second video for “MAMIII” and they removed the first one they had made. This new version features Angus Cloud from Euphoria and the Venezuelan model, actress and singer Dru Flecha with the special participation of the former porn actress and girlfriend of Jhay Cortes, Mia Khalifa. Without a doubt, a combo that promises the greatest of successes as well as the one that will have Karol G tonight at Coachella 2022.

