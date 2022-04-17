Karen Gillan wants to continue being GDLG’s Nebula

The movies of Marvelhave been known to win the appreciation and affection of their followers, but not only have they been placed within the hearts of fans with their characters, but also in the actors, who have constantly mentioned that they create a kind of special bond with his characters from the comics.

This is the case of the actress Karen Gillanwho is best known for her role as nebula in Guardians of the Galaxythe film series Marvel Studios; this actress who has appeared in numerous studio films such as: Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and is expected to appear in Thor: Love and Thunderbecause after all, it seems that the actress is not tired of playing nebula still, as she says, she is quite obsessed with the character.

“I love my character so much. I’m obsessed with her. I’m honestly fascinated.” “I think she’s been very lucky. It’s like the gift that keeps on giving because she starts out as this villain, and I got a chance to really show her perspective and her point of view on things. I think it’s been like six movies, and I think which is completely fascinating. His whole family dynamic, his upbringing, his toxic narcissistic family system. It’s everything I love to explore.” commented on the Gillan.

That is why, with the passage of time, and throughout all her appearances, it seems that the actress has a lot of fun playing nebulawhich is why he also previously said something similar during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where Gillanwent so far as to reveal that she is actually obsessed with the character during a recent interview.

“I love my character so much. I’m kind of obsessed with her.” “I love playing a character that’s really removed from me. But I also feel emotionally invested in her through everything that’s happened with Thanos and all that. So I would love to continue the character’s journey. I don’t know how I’d really watch without James or Dave, but I really like playing her, so I’m not looking forward to finishing.” revealed Gillan in a previous conversation with THR.

Remember that Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3is scheduled to hit theaters on May 23, 2023with the original cast set to return, plus this film will also feature Will Poulter as Adam Warlock elizabeth debecki like Ayesha, Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin and Chukwudi Iwuji in a role not yet revealed, all of them under the direction of James Gunn.